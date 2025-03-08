News Archives
ERC: Women continue to drive national progress and social harmony
ERC

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) proudly joins the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme: “Accelerate Action.”
This day serves as a powerful reminder of the invaluable contributions of women in shaping a society rooted in inclusion, peace, and respect.

Women have long been pioneers of cohesion and unity in Guyana. As leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and caregivers, their resilience, vision, and unwavering dedication continue to drive national progress and social harmony.

The Commission recognises the indelible role of women in Guyana’s socio-economic advancement across all ethnic groups within each sector of society. The ERC firmly believes that creating an environment where women’s potential can fully blossom is essential for building a sustainable future and just society.

As advocates for change, the Commission urges all stakeholders to actively support this year’s theme by removing barriers and dismantling biases that hinder women’s progress.
Today, the ERC honours and celebrates all women whose remarkable efforts continue to propel the development of our country. Their exemplary leadership, resilience, and contributions serve as a beacon of inspiration, reaffirming the power of women when they are supported, empowered, and valued.

The Commission encouraged women, of all ages, to continue to pursue their dreams, enhance personal skills and strive for academic excellence so that Guyana’s development can be equally impacted by their resourcefulness.

Happy International Women’s Day!

