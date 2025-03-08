Norton says he can’t vouch that opposition members are not being paid by the Mohameds

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton, has said that he has not received any money from the Mohamed family but noted that he cannot vouch for other opposition members.

“I am not aware of any opposition member being paid. I can’t vouch for any opposition member,” Norton said when questioned at the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) press conference on Friday.

He further added that since assuming leadership of the PNCR in 2022, the party has not received any financial support from the Mohameds.

“What I can say to you is that since I became leader of the PNC, no financial support has come from the Mohameds. I have no reason to lie. If it happened, I would say it happened — but it didn’t,” he stressed.

However, earlier this week, Nazar Mohamed confirmed that he has made financial contributions to political parties in Guyana.

Additionally, reports within the PNCR indicate that several senior opposition members are currently being paid to advocate on behalf of the Mohameds, who were sanctioned last year by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for gold smuggling, money laundering, and tax evasion.

The US estimates that the businessmen, Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin, have evaded more than US$11 billion in taxes, thereby depriving Guyana and its citizens of much-needed resources.

Several opposition members, including former Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, have also been accompanying Azruddin Mohamed during outreaches in various communities across Guyana.

The US Treasury has warned that financial institutions and individuals engaging in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities or individuals, such as the Mohameds, could expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

“The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” OFAC stated.

The Treasury Department further emphasised that these prohibitions apply to all forms of contributions, including funds, goods, and services, whether provided to, for the benefit of, or received from a designated person.