Amna Ally exposes Mahipaul’s attempts to unseat Norton after blistering attack against her

FORMER longstanding member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally has made startling revelations about repeated attempts by Ganesh Mahipaul to undermine party leader Aubrey Norton.

In a letter seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Ally responded to Mahipaul who took aim and rebuked her for exercising her right to walk away from the PNCR which she said no longer aligns with her principles.

In the letter, she described Mahipaul as “ungrateful and opportunistic,” reminding him of several instances where he made attempts to unseat Norton.

According to Ally, Mahipaul sought to canvas support to remove Norton as Opposition Leader by first approaching executive member Jermaine Figuera who refused to support the motion. She said that he then approached other members who also turned him away, resulting in him abandoning the plan altogether, and professing his support for Norton.

“…not forgetting you couldn’t get the support from the other MPs to get the motion passed. So, you had to abort it and profess to be a Norton die hard all because you want him to take you back in Parliament,” she said.

Ally went on to state that Mahipaul has “never spoken a good word about your so-called Leader,” and that “it was you who started a negative campaign against Norton but after the departure of the previous Leader of the Opposition you gravitated to Norton because you said you wanted Norton to put you back in Parliament.”

The former PNCR member disclosed too that it was Mahipal who taped and released the recording of a phone call in which then party treasurer, Faaiz Mursaline, alleged that he was forced to sign blank cheques for Norton.

Ally noted too that when Norton was challenged for the leadership of the party by Roysdale Forde, it was Mahipaul who “initiated the Team Forde group” and when he did not get what he was looking for in return, departed from the team and divulged details of what transpired in that group to the team that supported Norton.

“I know because I too was part of that group,” Ally said.

She disclosed too that Mahipaul had hopes that the Toronto chapter of the PNCR would “pressure” Norton into recognising him and offering him the Prime Ministerial candidacy heading into the 2025 election.

Ally ended her letter by stating that there is a litany of events of this nature involving Mahipaul, and she awaits the opportunity to elaborate further.