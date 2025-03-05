$200M revamp set to transform Meadow Bank wharf

-Minister Mustapha expresses satisfaction with progress of works, says additional requests will be fulfilled

IN a significant move to enhance the operational and safety conditions at the Meadow Bank wharf, Greater Georgetown, the government has invested over $200 million in infrastructural improvements.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, during a follow-up visit on Tuesday morning, inspected the completed and ongoing works while engaging with vendors, fish cleaners and fishermen to assess their needs and concerns.

Speaking exclusively to the Guyana Chronicle, Minister Mustapha emphasised the government’s commitment to revitalising critical infrastructure to improve livelihoods. He highlighted that local residents and vendors have expressed appreciation to President, Dr Irfaan Ali and his administration for the much-needed transformation.

The revitalisation effort includes the construction of a modernised wharf, multiple new sheds, a reconstructed tarmac and the removal of dilapidated structures. Additional initiatives currently underway involve clearing lawns for tree-planting, constructing a police outpost and enhancing the overall aesthetics of the area.

“Today’s visit served as a follow up to evaluate the completed work and ongoing projects. I also had the opportunity to engage with the people at the wharf and while they were grateful for the enhancement work that was done, they had a few additional requests, which we will also fulfil,” Minister Mustapha stated.

The project aims to fulfil President Ali’s commitment to creating a more comfortable, safe, and sanitary business environment for fishermen and vendors. Minister Mustapha noted that while new lavatory facilities have already been installed for consumers and workers, additional works—including concrete drains, additional sheds, vending stalls and improved lighting—will be completed in the coming weeks.

To maintain cleanliness and hygiene, the government has also employed washroom attendants to ensure that the facilities remain in optimal condition for public use.

Minister Mustapha expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating that approximately 80 percent of the infrastructural work at the wharf has been completed. He underscored that this initiative is part of a broader effort by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government to invest in key public spaces across the country.

“Our people are at the centre of what we are doing. Whether it is through the enhancement of our markets, ports, highways, wharves or supporting our farmers, every investment is made with their well-being in mind,” he affirmed.

With the completion of the remaining works, the Meadow Bank wharf is set to become a more secure and welcoming space for vendors and consumers alike, reinforcing the government’s ongoing commitment to national development and economic sustainability.