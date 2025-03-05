Guyana, India talk up continued partnerships for renewable energy

-solar power initiative for gov’t buildings included in discussion

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Tuesday held pivotal discussions with India’s Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, focusing on expanding renewable energy collaboration between Guyana and India.

PM Phillips is currently in India on a four-day official visit and also participating in the 24th World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025, hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The talks between the PM and the Indian official centred on advancing wind, solar, and hydro power projects, with a particular emphasis on a solar power initiative for government buildings in Guyana, which is set to be replicated across the Caribbean.

The two leaders also discussed renewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on new and renewable energy, which expired previously, signaling a continued partnership between India and Guyana.

Prime Minister Phillips stressed Guyana’s appreciation for India as a key development partner and highlighted the success of the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme, especially in sectors like rice production.

During the meeting, Minister Joshi extended his gratitude for the warm reception given to Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to Guyana and thanked the government for awarding him the country’s highest national award.

Furthering bilateral ties, Guyana and India back in November 2024 had signed a total of five agreements signifying a milestone commitment to bolstering relations.

One of the agreements established a framework for Guyana and India to enhance bilateral collaboration in the hydrocarbon sector.

This MoU encompasses investment promotion, technology transfer, joint studies and capacity with a focus of fostering energy security and advancing mutual development.

RENEWABLE ENERGY IN GUYANA

Only recently Prime Minister Phillips outlined ambitious plans to invest $791.4 million in renewable energy projects over the next three years.

The investment will focus on a variety of large-scale renewable energy projects, including the installation of 21 solar mini-grids that will benefit over 240 public and community buildings across Regions One (Barima-Waini), Three, Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The projects will ensure that key infrastructure such as health centres, schools, and ICT hubs in remote communities receive reliable renewable power.

“Guyana’s rise as an emerging energy powerhouse is not occurring in isolation. In fact, it is part of a broader global movement towards energy security and sustainability. As one of the newest oil-producing nations, Guyana has a unique opportunity to learn from and contribute to the evolving global energy landscape,” PM Phillips said while addressing industry stakeholders at the country’s Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo last month.

He added: “Guyana is positioning itself as a leader in energy transition, ensuring that its resource will be harnessed responsibly and in alignment with global climate goals. This conference, therefore, remains a core platform for engaging with global partners.”

The Prime Minister also detailed several other renewable energy initiatives in the pipeline. These include solar PV systems scheduled for completion by 2025 in Paramakatoi (Region Eight), and Nappi, Awarewaunau, and Yupukari (Region Nine), bringing renewable energy to underserved areas.

“When our government took office in August 2020, we made a commitment to the people of Guyana to deliver affordable, stable and reliable energy to households and businesses across Guyana,” Phillips shared, noting how these projects will directly impact over 140,000 citizens in more than 240 communities.

This major investment comes as part of Guyana’s broader energy strategy to diversify its energy mix, integrating natural gas, solar, hydro, and wind energy, while aligning with the global push for cleaner energy solutions.

It follows a $7.9 billion investment in renewable energy initiatives from 2020 to 2024, which included solar farms, hydro projects, and the distribution of over 30,000 solar PV home-energy systems.

The government’s renewable energy focus is part of a larger effort to reduce Guyana’s carbon footprint and contribute to global climate goals.

Prime Minister Phillips reiterated that the country is positioning itself as a leader in energy transition, taking deliberate steps to ensure that its resource wealth is harnessed responsibly.

He said: “The results of these investments are evident in tangible and transformative ways. Solar expansion, a one megawatt solar PV farm in Lethem has generated over 3,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy, saving some 5,000 drums of diesel and avoiding more than 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.”

Further, he said that Guyana is determined to navigate the energy landscape with foresight, positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards cleaner energy solutions.