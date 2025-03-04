Region Three private sector condemns Venezuela’s provocative actions

calls for deportation of criminal elements

THE President of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan, has joined the national and international community in strongly condemning Venezuela’s continued aggression against Guyana, particularly the recent incursion of a Venezuelan naval vessel into Guyana’s waters.

Khan has called on the Venezuelan Government to immediately cease its reckless provocations, which threaten not only Guyana’s sovereignty but also regional peace, stability, and economic progress.

The recent violation of Guyana’s territorial integrity has sparked widespread outrage from the business community, with the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the European Chamber of Commerce (ECC), the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) all issuing strong statements against Venezuela’s actions.

These organisations have emphasised the importance of respecting international law, particularly the 1899 Arbitral Award, which settled the border between Guyana and Venezuela. The Guyanese private sector has warned that Venezuela’s hostile acts undermine investor confidence, disrupt multinational business interests, and pose a serious threat to economic development.

“The Essequibo region is an integral part of Guyana, and we affirm our full sovereignty over our 83,000 square miles and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ),” the ECC stated in a release.

Halim Khan has also raised alarm over the increasing number of Venezuelan migrants in Region Three who are engaging in criminal activities. While Guyana has extended humanitarian assistance to those fleeing hardship, Khan insists that those who engage in crime must face deportation.

“We cannot allow lawlessness to take root in our communities,” Khan stated. “While we understand the humanitarian aspect of the crisis, we must also ensure that the safety and security of our citizens remain a top priority. Those found committing crimes should be deported immediately.”

Khan’s call for deportation aligns with growing concerns from business owners and residents in Region Three, who have reported rising incidents of theft and other petty crimes involving Venezuelans.

He emphasised the need for a firm and strategic approach in dealing with the social impact of migration, while maintaining Guyana’s stance on regional security and economic stability.

The Government of Guyana has acted swiftly, engaging international organisations such as CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address Venezuela’s aggression through diplomatic channels. The Shipping Association of Guyana has also underscored the importance of protecting maritime routes and offshore assets from hostile actions.

Khan has commended these efforts and reinforced the private sector’s commitment to standing behind the government in ensuring that Guyana’s sovereignty remains intact. He has urged the international community to maintain vigilance and take a firm stance against Venezuela’s continued provocations.

As Guyana continues to navigate these complex geopolitical and social challenges, Halim Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for both national security and economic prosperity. He has called on all stakeholders to unite in demanding that Venezuela fully respect international law and cease its destabilising actions.