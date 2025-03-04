Motorcyclist dies in accident along Marudi Trail

POLICE are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Devon Williams, of Aishalton Village, Deep South Rupununi.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 3, 2025.

According to reports, at approximately 01:00 hrs, Williams was riding his motorcycle along the Marudi Trail with his girlfriend when he dropped her off at her camp.

He then proceeded to pick up his stepson, but allegedly lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface, sustaining severe head and body injuries.

At around 04:00 hrs, a public-spirited citizen discovered Williams, and transported him to the Aishalton District Hospital, where he was seen and treated by a doctor.

Due to the severity of his injuries, however, he was immediately referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital for further medical attention.

Williams was transported, via ambulance, and on arrival at the Lethem Regional Hospital, he was reexamined and treated by medical personnel.

But despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

His body is currently at the Lethem Regional Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.