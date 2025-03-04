–former General Secretary cuts 50-year-old ties with party

THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) continues to haemorrhage members, as yet another senior figure walked away after further exposing the party’s core instabilities.

After more than 54 years of service to the party, former General Secretary, Amna Ally tendered her resignation, citing the “continuous disregard for women”, within the party.

In a fiery resignation letter to Party Leader Aubrey Norton, Ally did not hold back, calling for him and his entire executive to “hang their heads in shame and resign”.

Ally’s resignation comes days after long-time member of the PNCR, Vanessa Kissoon, tendered her resignation from the party, citing personal reasons, according to reports.

In recent times, top figures have abandoned the PNCR, while others are taking a back seat within the party, raising questions as to the crippling state of the political group, and its capability to ever lead a country, as it aspires to.

Ally, in her resignation letter, said that the continuous disregard for women has been “overwhelming”.

She then referenced an alleged conflict between top-brass members, which she deemed as “shameful”.

In that regard, the former General Secretary said she cannot support the PNCR under the leadership of Norton and his entire executive.

“They should hang their heads in shame and resign. Finally, I wish to reiterate I cannot support a party which disrespects the role played by women who have always been the backbone of the PNCR, and call upon Aubrey Norton and the clique that surrounds him in the central executive to resign and save the party,” Ally said.

General Secretary of the PNCR, Sherwin Benjamin dismissed Ally’s concerns by claiming she has not been actively engaged since 2021, and has no “moral standing,” to even speak of resignations.

He told the Guyana Chronicle when questioned on the allegations: “I’m not quite sure what she’s talking about… In respect of the allegations she’s making, I don’t want to venture into a rabbit hole, because most of which might be second, third-hand information and might not be accurate.”

When pressed about the call by Ally for Norton and the executive to resign, Benjamin said: “I don’t think Ms. Ally has any moral authority to speak on the issue of resignation of the leader and the executive.”

Several efforts to contact Norton for a comment have proven futile.