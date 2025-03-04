News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Section of Housing Ministry Annex ransacked
news-default

–following suspected break-in

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently investigating a suspected break-in at the Ministry of Housing annex, in Georgetown, between 20:00 hrs on Sunday and 07:00 hrs on Monday.
According to information from the GPF, the incident came to light when a cleaner discovered a ransacked office on the middle floor of the three-storey concrete structure.

According to the police, the building, which houses several offices, is secured with safety latches on its glass doors, and is under 24-hour surveillance by Elite Security Service.
The office assistant had secured the building and deposited the keys at the guard hut of the Ministry of Housing’s head office on Brickdam at 20:00 hrs on Sunday.
CCTV footage reviewed by detectives revealed a male suspect of African descent entering the premises at 00:22 hrs on Monday.

The individual, who was dressed in a black jersey and green three-quarter pants, arrived on a blue BMX pedal cycle, and was later observed exiting the annex at 00:45 hrs, carrying a black haversack and a white box before making his escape.

Investigators noted that a casement window in the IT room on the middle floor was found open, though no signs of forced entry were apparent. Despite the intrusion and visible ransacking, authorities have reported that nothing has been confirmed missing or stolen at this time.
The Guyana Police Force is actively pursuing leads, and has interviewed several persons in connection with the incident. They urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.