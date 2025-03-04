Section of Housing Ministry Annex ransacked

–following suspected break-in

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently investigating a suspected break-in at the Ministry of Housing annex, in Georgetown, between 20:00 hrs on Sunday and 07:00 hrs on Monday.

According to information from the GPF, the incident came to light when a cleaner discovered a ransacked office on the middle floor of the three-storey concrete structure.

According to the police, the building, which houses several offices, is secured with safety latches on its glass doors, and is under 24-hour surveillance by Elite Security Service.

The office assistant had secured the building and deposited the keys at the guard hut of the Ministry of Housing’s head office on Brickdam at 20:00 hrs on Sunday.

CCTV footage reviewed by detectives revealed a male suspect of African descent entering the premises at 00:22 hrs on Monday.

The individual, who was dressed in a black jersey and green three-quarter pants, arrived on a blue BMX pedal cycle, and was later observed exiting the annex at 00:45 hrs, carrying a black haversack and a white box before making his escape.

Investigators noted that a casement window in the IT room on the middle floor was found open, though no signs of forced entry were apparent. Despite the intrusion and visible ransacking, authorities have reported that nothing has been confirmed missing or stolen at this time.

The Guyana Police Force is actively pursuing leads, and has interviewed several persons in connection with the incident. They urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.