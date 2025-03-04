France condemns Venezuela’s incursion, demands respect for Guyana’s sovereignty

FRANCE has condemned the March 1 incursion by a Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the Stabroek Block oil reservoir.

The European nation, in a statement, demanded that Venezuela respect Guyana’s sovereignty and uphold international law.

“France demands that Venezuela respect Guyana’s sovereignty, uphold international law, and comply with the December 1, 2023 ruling from the International Court of Justice, which prohibits any unilateral actions that could change the status quo off Essequibo’s coast,” the country said in a March 3 statement.

A Venezuelan military vessel’s unauthorised entry into Guyana’s waters last Saturday ignited condemnation of the Bolivarian Republic’s blatant disregard for international law.

In a live address to the nation, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, flanked by his Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, warned that while Guyana continues to pursue the diplomatic route for a peaceful resolution to Venezuela’s aggression, he will “not allow Maduro and Venezuela to threaten or violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The vessel was identified as the Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship operating near Guyana’s offshore facilities, including the Prosperity FPSO. These assets, according to the President, are lawfully operating within Guyana’s EEZ.

Those on board the Venezuelan vessel contacted one of the captains of an FPSO and asked him several probing questions, such as the IMO number for the FPSO and how many persons were on board.

While the captain gave basic information such as his IMO number, he rejected and refused to answer the intrusive questions.

The Venezuelan personnel then falsely claimed that the FPSO was operating in what it claimed to be “disputed international waters” before continuing its south-westerly course towards other FPSOs.

Several international bodies and nations have since condemned the Nicolás Maduro regime for its continued aggression and provocation of the ongoing border controversy.