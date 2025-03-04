President Ali engages events promoters on plans for industry expansion

–– proposes formation of an association to enable collaboration in a structured manner

President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday met with several local events promoters to discuss the challenges facing the industry.

The President addressed concerns regarding safety and security at events, and outlined plans for the industry’s expansion and growth. He also proposed the formation of a promoters’ association, which will enable collaboration in a more structured manner.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy; Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken; and Deputy Commissioners Ravindradat Budhram, Simon McBean, and Errol Watts were also at the meeting. (Office of the President)