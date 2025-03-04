Venezuela’s actions threaten peace, good order, security

–Guyana registers protest over recent incursion

–emphasises nation’s legal right to administer, exercise control of its EEZ

GUYANA has asserted that it will not tolerate any attempts at annexation, seizure, or occupation of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and its sovereign territory.

The country, via its Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Monday, disclosed briefing notes following the incursion of a Venezuelan naval vessel into Guyana’s EEZ at the weekend.

The ministry reported that the Venezuelan naval vessel, the ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone on March 1, 2025, coming dangerously close — approximately 700 meters—to the FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a licence issued by Guyana.

The Venezuelan vessel made threatening radio communications, falsely claiming that the FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s Exclusive Economic Zone. It then proceeded southwest, repeating the same aggressive message to other FPSOs operating in the region.

In response, Guyana immediately lodged a formal protest with Venezuela, reiterating its rights to the maritime areas as defined by the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the boundary between British Guiana (Guyana) and Venezuela.

“This latest action by the Government of Venezuela has done nothing but pose a threat to the peace, good order, and security of the sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the stability of the Latin American and Caribbean region,” the ministry said.

Guyana emphasised that all activities conducted in its Exclusive Economic Zone are entirely within its sovereign rights. The country holds sovereignty over 12 nautical miles in the territorial sea, and sovereign rights beyond 12 nautical miles in the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf.

The government further reminded Venezuela of its obligations under the United Nations Charter, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s Order issued on December 1, 2023.

The ICJ’s order prohibits both nations from taking actions that could aggravate or extend the territorial controversy. Guyana’s right to administer and control the Essequibo Region and adjacent maritime areas remains uncontested until a final judgment is reached by the Court.

“As the only State entitled to administer and exercise control over the Essequibo Region pending the final Judgment by the Court, Guyana enjoys the right to administer and exercise control over the adjacent maritime areas,” Guyana said.

The country also highlighted the increasing aggressiveness of Venezuela’s actions in the border region.

The ministry further noted that just months prior, Venezuela completed a controversial bridge connecting its mainland to the Ankoko Island.

This escalation also follows Venezuela’s announcement of plans to hold elections in the Essequibo Region, which Guyana deems an integral part of its sovereign territory.

“Such hostile acts are inconsistent with the obligation of the Parties to respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, and to resolve disputes by peaceful means, and thus can only be viewed as a threat to the peace, security and stability of the Latin American and Caribbean

region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared, reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to peace and international law.

While Guyana supports diplomacy in addressing the border controversy, the government has firmly stated that it will not tolerate any threats to its territorial integrity or to its lawful activities, including those conducted by licensed entities operating in its waters.

Guyana has raised the issue with the United Nations, the Organisation of American States, the Caribbean Community, the Commonwealth, and the international community, urging them to take note of Venezuela’s escalating actions and the ongoing threat to regional peace and security.

Guyana has further reminded the Government of Venezuela of its international obligations under general international law, the United Nations Charter and the Order issued by the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023 which states that:

(1) Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and

(2) Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.