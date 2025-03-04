Police continue to crack down on speeding, DUI, seatbelt violations

–over 8,000 cases recorded in two months

THE Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Enforcement Department has released its traffic violation statistics for January and February 2025, revealing a persistent trend in road safety infractions.

In January, a total of 4,270 violations were recorded, with “Exceeding the speed limit” leading at 1,751 cases. Other notable infractions included 616 instances of failing to wear seatbelts and 742 cases of failing to wear safety helmets.

February saw a slight decrease, totaling 3,865 violations. Speeding remained the most prevalent offense with 1,811 tickets issued, followed by 559 cases of seatbelt non-compliance and 524 instances of helmet violations.

Notably, there was a reduction in certain categories: Faulty packing of load decreased from 105 cases in January to 76 in February; Unlighted motor vehicles (front) dropped from 207 to 135 cases; Unlighted motor vehicles (rear) reduced from 286 to 223 cases; Breach of conditions of prescribed fitness declined from 410 to 288 cases.

However, some violations saw an uptick: Breach of traffic light signals increased from 99 cases in January to 171 in February; and Driving under the influence (DUI) offenses rose from 54 to 78 cases.

These statistics align with recent enforcement efforts. Between February 9 and February 15, 2025, the Traffic Department recorded 2,824 violations, underscoring the ongoing challenges in ensuring road safety.

Despite these challenges, there has been a positive development. The Guyana Police Force reported a 10 per cent decrease in road fatalities compared to the same period last year, attributing this decline to increased enforcement and educational initiatives.

In response to the persistent violations, the Traffic Department has intensified its public-awareness campaigns and enforcement measures.

These efforts aim to foster a culture of compliance and safety among road users, addressing the critical issue of road accidents, which have been described as a public health crisis in need of urgent action.

The department continues to urge all citizens to adhere to traffic laws and prioritize safety to ensure the well-being of all road users. Total cases for the two months were 25,543 cases.

In an invited comment Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Singh said “the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Enforcement Department remains committed to ensuring road safety through strict enforcement and public awareness. The recent statistics indicate a troubling trend, particularly in

speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, and driving under the influence. These violations not only endanger the lives of motorists but also pedestrians and other road users,”

“We have increased patrols, enforcement exercises, and awareness campaigns to curb these infractions, and while we have seen a reduction in some areas, there is still much work to be done. I urge all road users to take personal responsibility, obey traffic laws, and practice safe driving habits. The Police

Force will continue to enforce the law without compromise to reduce road fatalities and make our roads safer for everyone,” the Traffic Chief noted.