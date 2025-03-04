‘We are part of an integrated movement’

–Guyana to continue championing global policies to achieve sustainable development, President Ali says

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership on the world stage, particularly in the areas of climate action and food security, emphasising the country’s role in the global movement toward sustainable development.

“We recognise in this Republic that what we are part of is an integrated movement. We are part of the globe in which we are committed. We are committed to the values of all the organisations. We embrace those values that are embedded in the rule of law, in democracy, and in respect for each other,”

President Ali said during a recent engagement, underscoring Guyana’s dedication to both local and global efforts geared at addressing challenges such as food and climate security.

The President’s comments came as part of a broader message of unity and progress for the nation.

He said: “Let us continue to work hand-in-hand, side-by-side, transcending divisions to shape a future of opportunity, progress and harmony for all the people of our beloved Republic.”

President Ali highlighted the pivotal role that Guyana’s growing revenue and resources play in positioning the country as a global leader.

“We must, by now, understand that our revenue and resources must set us on a path in which we can provide great global leadership,” he stated.

He emphasised that this leadership would not only be about expanding traditional industries, but also about building a robust food infrastructure that supports food security and nutrition, while addressing affordable pricing for both Guyana and the wider CARICOM region.

The President also stressed the importance of Guyana’s environmental leadership, noting that the country’s environmental credentials are now among the best globally.

“Guyana is now a leader when it comes to the environment, developing innovative ideas and policies to create a healthier, cleaner world,” he added, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to tackling climate change, and ensuring that climate matters are addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

“Guyana is now a leader when it comes to the environment, and developing innovative ideas and innovative policies through which we can live in a healthier world, a cleaner world, and a world in which climate and climate matters will be addressed, and addressed seriously,” Dr. Ali stated.