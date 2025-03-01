Over 495,000 cash grant cheques distributed

–injecting billions into economy

THE Government of Guyana’s ongoing cash grant distribution initiative has seen nearly half-a-million cheques being issued to beneficiaries across the country, injecting billions of dollars into the economy.

When contacted by this publication, Finance Secretary Sukrishnalall Pasha noted that as of February 27, 2025, a total of 495,979 cheques have been distributed under the programme.

Of the lot, 274,473 cheques have already been encashed at the Bank of Guyana and commercial banks since December 2024, translating to a direct economic injection of $27.4 billion.

The initiative, which forms part of the government’s broader economic relief and social welfare programmes, is aimed at providing financial support to households, thereby stimulating spending, and bolstering economic activity nationwide. The distribution has been particularly crucial in assisting families with essential needs, and ensuring a continuous flow of cash in local economies.

Government officials have emphasised that the cash grant programme is a key component of their strategy to ensure equitable economic participation, reduce financial burdens on citizens, and enhance disposable income, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The large-scale distribution of these funds also underscores the government’s commitment to fostering economic resilience, and improving the overall quality of life for Guyanese citizens. With nearly 500,000 beneficiaries already receiving assistance, the programme remains one of the most extensive social support initiatives in Guyana’s history.

Authorities continue to monitor the distribution process to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, as efforts persist to reach all eligible recipients across the country.