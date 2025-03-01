News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 495,000 cash grant cheques distributed
Cash grant cheques are being distributed at their designated sites, and many people have been thanking the government for the financial support
Cash grant cheques are being distributed at their designated sites, and many people have been thanking the government for the financial support

–injecting billions into economy

 

THE Government of Guyana’s ongoing cash grant distribution initiative has seen nearly half-a-million cheques being issued to beneficiaries across the country, injecting billions of dollars into the economy.

When contacted by this publication, Finance Secretary Sukrishnalall Pasha noted that as of February 27, 2025, a total of 495,979 cheques have been distributed under the programme.
Of the lot, 274,473 cheques have already been encashed at the Bank of Guyana and commercial banks since December 2024, translating to a direct economic injection of $27.4 billion.

The initiative, which forms part of the government’s broader economic relief and social welfare programmes, is aimed at providing financial support to households, thereby stimulating spending, and bolstering economic activity nationwide. The distribution has been particularly crucial in assisting families with essential needs, and ensuring a continuous flow of cash in local economies.

Government officials have emphasised that the cash grant programme is a key component of their strategy to ensure equitable economic participation, reduce financial burdens on citizens, and enhance disposable income, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The large-scale distribution of these funds also underscores the government’s commitment to fostering economic resilience, and improving the overall quality of life for Guyanese citizens. With nearly 500,000 beneficiaries already receiving assistance, the programme remains one of the most extensive social support initiatives in Guyana’s history.

Authorities continue to monitor the distribution process to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, as efforts persist to reach all eligible recipients across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.