Close to 300 Region Two families now closer to home ownership

–500 new house lots to be allocated

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), an agency of the Ministry of Housing and Water, has pushed close to 300 Region Two residents closer to achieving homeownership via its Dream Realised initiative.

The two-day programme, Friday and Saturday, provided beneficiaries with Agreements of Sale and Certificates of Title for house lots at Track A, Plantation Onderneeming.

The allocated lots cater to middle-, moderate-, and low-income categories.

Further, some 500 new house lots will be allocated today.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, emphasised that the event served multiple purposes through various departments within the ministry. He noted that billions of dollars have already been invested in two major housing schemes in the region, reinforcing the government’s commitment to national development and homeownership under the ‘One Guyana’ vision.

He also highlighted that housing has always been a top priority for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). Between 2004 and 2014, the government injected $30 billion into the sector, demonstrating its dedication to expanding homeownership opportunities.

“In the PPP/C manifesto, our president committed to delivering 50,000 house lots, and, so far, we have allocated 41,000 since returning to office. With only 9,000 left to deliver, we are well on track to surpass this target,” Minister Croal stated.

In Region Two alone, 791 allocations have been made, providing new families with opportunities to settle in a well-developed environment. He also noted that the Ministry of Housing and Water was actively working to clear backlogs and has been engaging the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to acquire additional lands.

“This year, in 2025, we will deliver 25,000 house lots—exceeding our manifesto commitment,” Minister Croal added.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, emphasised that it was the 54th Dream Realised initiative since the government took office. She highlighted that many individuals arrive with only an allocation letter but leave as homeowners with an Agreement of Sale, marking a significant achievement in their lives.

“House lots are delivered at subsidised costs, increasing the net worth of beneficiaries,” she said. She also underscored the government’s investment in development works, water treatment plants, and infrastructure, all of which contribute to increasing the value of these properties.

Rodrigues reaffirmed that the housing programme was about delivering real results, ensuring all promises were fulfilled.

“We have not limited the potential of this programme. We recognised the high demand in every region and developed a plan to address all backlogs across the administrative regions,” she said.

She also pointed out that financial institutions were present at the event, allowing beneficiaries to negotiate loans on the spot, further facilitating homeownership.

“We are actively promoting homeownership. Through the housing construction programme, 3,800 homes are currently under construction, with some already completed, enabling people to purchase their homes,” Rodrigues noted.

Additionally, to make homeownership more accessible, the ministry has provided beneficiaries with steel and cement in the past to assist in construction.

Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, with political responsibilities, Madanlall Ramraj, noted that housing was one of the most common concerns raised during outreach initiatives. He commended the ministry for addressing the issues efficiently and ensuring that Region Two continues to develop across all sectors.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, described the housing drive as an honour for the region. She applauded the Ministry of Housing and Water for its efforts since 2020, stating that all previous backlogs have now been upgraded up to 2022.

“I am happy and impressed with the level of commitment shown to the people of this region,” De Silva said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miguel Nararyan, shared his excitement and gratitude upon receiving his house lot.

“I am happy for this opportunity, and I will work hard to provide a better living condition for my family,” he expressed.

The Dream Realised housing drive continues to be a major initiative in transforming lives, ensuring that homeownership is not just a dream but a reality for thousands of Guyanese.