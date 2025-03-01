Over 2,000 persons access training to enhance, acquire digital skills

–President Ali says, highlights strides in ICT

AS the government continues working around-the-clock to bridge the digital divide, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that over 2,000 people have accessed training to enhance and acquire digital skills.

He made those remarks during the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at the Public Buildings, on Brickdam.

The President said: “ICT transformation has connected 215 hinterland communities. The high-speed Internet established more than 160 ICT hubs, expanded fiber-optic networks, and trained over 2,000 people in digital skills.”

Reports are that the government has spent $11.1 million on the 146 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centres that it has finished since taking office.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips provided an update on the government’s ICT hubs programme during his end-of-year press conference.

According to him, the Hinterland Connectivity Programme for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project is responsible for the construction of the ICT hubs.

The President also noted that e-governance has accelerated with a digitisation of 70 services.

As it relates to the provision of government services, the first phase of the comprehensive ICT masterplan is slated for completion this year.

This was according to Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, during the presentation of Budget 2025.

Dr. Singh told the 91st Sitting of the National Assembly that leveraging digital solutions to enhance the delivery of public services is part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s plans.

Against this backdrop, a range of legislative measures were passed to streamline these operations, and improve transparency, which include the Data Protection Act, Digital Identity Card Act and the E-Communications and Transactions Act among other pieces of legislation.

“Additionally, efforts are underway to implement a comprehensive ICT masterplan, with the first phase slated for completion by 2025, enabling citizens easier access to government services, and faster processing times for certificates,” he said.