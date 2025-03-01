Big boost for local artistes!

–Dancehall sensation to host ‘showcase’ for local singers

–President Ali announces ‘Guyana Love’ concert to bolster local talent

GUYANESE artistes will be given a major opportunity to elevate their talents and gain international recognition as one female and a male artiste will be selected to collaborate with Jamaican dancehall icon, Vybz Kartel.

This was announced on Friday when the international star, through the intervention of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, engaged a number of local artistes at State House, on Friday.

Kartel’s statement that he would be returning to Guyana for a special showcase before to his much-anticipated BADERATION event on May 24, 2025, was one of the day’s most thrilling announcements and President Ali, on behalf of the government of Guyana, supported this “100 percent.”

President Ali told the artistes: “You have to get to work now, you have to get serious because we’ll have the auditions here, you’ll have the opportunity of a lifetime to share the stage with Vybz… you’re not competing against each other but you’re competing for this space on stage with Vybz.”

Reflecting not only on the music industry but also his life experiences especially regarding the time spent behind bars, Kartel’s story and advice filled the atmosphere with emotion.

President Ali during the engagement with Kartel pledged full backing for local artistes and opening doors for wider exposure.

The name “Vybz Kartel” is not strange for many Guyanese and in fact, many local artistes shared their personal life stories on how this dancehall legend ignited their flame for music.

Regardless of the person’s background, the influence from Kartel stirred them to pursue their passions.

One local artiste told Kartel: “You are the reason I am a singer.”

The meeting also included a cooking session where President Ali showed how flavourful and unique Guyanese chicken curry is, and Kartel also tasted local fruits.

However, while there was the sharing of ideas and advice, discussions surrounding social contemporary issues were also addressed.

One person quizzed Kartel about the issue of youths being bullied in schools. Kartel did not shy away from the gravity of this issue, not only in Guyana but across the Caribbean Region as a whole.

Kartel told his fellow artistes: “Let us come together and help the youths when it comes to school bullying. Let us encourage them to be more loving…”

He then stated that music can contribute to tackling this issue.

The dancehall sensation said: “One of the best hindrance is sometimes people don’t want to get involved…sometimes if you don’t get involved then you’re just as guilty as the person doing the harm.”

He then told the kids: “Be aware kids, if you see bullying in schools, do something about it…don’t get involved and be a bully…get a teacher, get someone of authority.”

The President then supported the comments made by the international star and stated that bullying is an important issue that needs to be stomped out.

As local artistes continued to probe Kartel on how they could further excel their career, he highlighted the importance of discipline, commitment and dedication when it comes to their craft.

“You have to keep pushing, but the key thing is promotion,” he told the artistes.

Further, a female artiste highlighted how the industry is male dominated but yet Kartel was her inspiration to not back down.

She referenced his collaborations and support given to female artistes.

She told Kartel: “You have opened many doors for us.”

The artiste asked Kartel about his inspiration and he answered by encouraging artistes to incorporate their lives into their music.

She also commended the government for its support. President Ali also announced more initiatives to support artistes.

He said: “We’re already planning a big event; it’s called the Guyana Love Concert. It’s going to be before our independence and all of you will have a chance to not only show love among each other but to show the love for our country and our region. So let’s plan for that.”

Further, the President said: “On behalf of all of you, let me thank Vybz Kartel for his inspiration, for showing that in adversity there is strength, in adversity there is hope, in hope there is a future but none of it can happen without hard work, dedication and sacrifice without commitment and that is what he’s about.”

Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh was spotted in the front row, and Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond joined President Ali at the head table. They talked about the possibility of working together as well as how the arts may help Guyana’s economy and tourism.

Kartel’s upcoming return to Guyana for the BADERATION concert is expected to be a historic occasion. Local artistes will participate at the concert, which is scheduled for May 24. Each performer will get at least an hour on stage.