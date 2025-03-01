Guyana strongly rejects Venezuela’s incursion; alerts international community of nation’s actions

NO threats to Guyana’s territorial sovereignty will be tolerated, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to diplomacy but warning that national security remains non-negotiable.

The President made those remarks this morning during a live statement as he updated the country on the recent developments in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone (eez).

Present with the President were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan who informed the nation of a Venezuelan patrol vessel entering Guyana’s eez.

The vessel was identified as a Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship which was said to have operated near Guyana’s offshore facilities, including the Prosperity FPSO. The President affirmed that the FPSO units are operating lawfully within Guyana’s eez.

This action by Venezuela is not being taken lightly as the President has taken diplomatic action and is planning to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In fact, the nation’s legal teams are preparing formal documents for submission to international bodies such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), and Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognised under international law, and this incursion is a matter of grave concern. However, I assure you that my government is not acting precipitously. We are addressing the situation within the seriousness and responsibility it requires,” he said.

Already, the Venezuelan Ambassador has been summomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and he is registering the government’s strong protest over Venezuela’s illegal action.

Also, Guyana’s embassy in Venezuela in Caracas has been advised to register a formal complaint to the Venezuelan government.

Guyana’s international allies and its neighbours are being informed of this action by Venezuela, President Ali said.

At the military level and state level, the President said that Guyana will continue to work with its neighbours like Brazil.

“Our international partners have responded positively,” the President told the nation.

According to the Head of State, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines had also been notified under the terms of the Argyle Agreement, and CARICOM chair Mia Mottley was actively engaging Venezuela on the issue as part of continuous regional cooperation.

The President added that Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, had received a briefing on the matter and a formal meeting is scheduled for later today.

As Guyana continues to stand firm in upholding its territorial sovereignty , the President said:“We have already deployed air assets within our exclusive economic zone, and our Coast Guard is in the process of being deployed,”

The Defence Board will be meeting throughout the day to monitor the situation closely, President Ali said.

He told citizens: “I can assure you that our international partners stand resolute and ready in support of Guyana and in ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity is respected and honoured.

“Guyana remains committed to peace and the rule of law. We will continue to pursue diplomatic solutions, but we will not tolerate threats to our territorial integrity. Our security and foreign affairs teams are fully engaged, and we are closely monitoring all developments.

“So, I want to assure the people of Guyana that your government is acting with diligence and resolve. I will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”