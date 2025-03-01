Venezuelan naval threats to Guyana ‘unacceptable,’ say Former Latin American, European Presidents

SEE BELOW FOR THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY GROUP

The Liberty and Democracy Group categorically rejects the incursion of a Venezuelan military vessel into the waters of the Essequibo, as denounced by the government of Guyana.

This act constitutes an unacceptable violation of Guyanese sovereignty and a challenge to international law that must be firmly condemned.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, has clearly underscored the gravity of this situation and reaffirmed his commitment to defending his country’s territorial integrity.

Guyana has acted in accordance with international mechanisms, while Nicolás Maduro’s regime continues to disregard the rules that guarantee peace and stability in the region. Respect for legitimately recognized borders is a fundamental principle of the global order.

There is no justification for attempting to impose force over the sovereignty of a nation. The Liberty and Democracy Group calls on the international community to uphold Guyana’s sovereignty, ensuring that it is not usurped by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, which seeks to seize the energy wealth of a growing nation with the potential to become

a global model for development.

Former Presidents and Members of the Liberty and Democracy Group: Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, Expresidente de Ecuador ; Iván Duque, Expresidente de Colombia; Rafael Calderón, Expresidente de Costa Rica;Mireya Moscoso, Expresidenta de la República de Panamá; Mario Abdo Benítez, Expresidente de Paraguay; Jamil Mahuad, Expresidente de Ecuador; Luis Fortuño, Exgobernador de Puerto Rico; Mariano Rajoy, Expresidente de España; Felipe Calderón, Expresidente de México ; Mauricio Macri, Expresidente de Argentina and Jorge Quiroga, Expresidente de Bolivia