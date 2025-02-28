Better paying jobs, quality education, combatting domestic violence, investment ‘vehicles’

–among key aspects of PPP’s plans for the future, Jagdeo says

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the party, once successful at the upcoming election, will continue to roll out its development agenda, offering better-paying jobs, more investment opportunities for young Guyanese, while placing more emphasis on crucial issues like domestic violence.

Outlining those and other plans, Jagdeo, during his press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, said: “We’re going to focus heavily on better-paying jobs for our people, increasing the quality of labour by better quality education, free education; that’s an important metric for the future, and higher paying jobs, investment vehicles for young people and young Guyanese apart from housing…”

The General Secretary also said that domestic violence is a major issue, in that it is prevalent despite the necessary frameworks such as legislations and conventions being in place.

“This issue of domestic violence is a major one. We’ve signed onto all the conventions; we passed all the laws, but we have to get hold of that; that and traffic… While serious crime has come down, domestic violence and extreme ones have not grown, but are still very, very prevalent. We have to think about that,” he said.

Jagdeo said the party already has a number of ideas, and composed frameworks to execute these plans.

“We know what we want to do in the next term [and] how we’re going to build on what we’ve done this term,” he said.

Improving the quality of life and cushioning the effects of cost-of-living will continue to be prioritised, he pledged.

When the PPP/C assumed office in 2020, the ruling party had had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic which had wreaked all sorts of havoc on the global economy.

However, the administration still managed to reboot the economy, and cushion the effects of inflation whilst protecting its citizens, despite being constrained by the pandemic.

The PPP, as a party, has plans in the pipeline to roll out education on financial literacy; to educate all, Jagdeo disclosed.

“We want people to be able to use their money differently,” he said, underscoring that this is crucial to fostering individual wealth creation.

The PPP/C government has surpassed its Manifesto promises, and has even gone above and beyond by launching additional initiatives to bolster healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Some key accomplishments include employment for over 60,000 citizens and increasing wages for public sector workers, which will amount to $227 billion by this year, reflecting an 80 per cent increase over five years.

Additionally, the delivery of over 40,000 house lots, free tuition at the University of Guyana (UG) and 29,785 individuals being awarded fully-funded GOAL scholarships are also included.

The doubling of the old-age pension, and the restoration and expansion of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for all schoolchildren, the restoration of the Joint Services bonus and the reversal of over 300 taxes and fees are among the key accomplishments for this government.

The implementation of a comprehensive infrastructure plan, the stimulation of non-oil investments and removing taxes on private healthcare and education, rolling out a transformative healthcare plan with 12 new hospitals and advancing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 are another set of goals that cannot be forgotten.