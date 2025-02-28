Capoey rakes in steady income from ‘Tambaqui’ harvest

–over 3,000lbs recorded so far for this year

THE Capoey village in Region Two continues to benefit from the Tambaqui Cage Culture Project, a community-run initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Cage Aquaculture Programme.

The latest harvest has once again proven the project’s economic value, with approximately 3,000 lbs of Tambaqui successfully harvested so far for 2025.

According to Toshao of Capoey, Wendy Francis, the project not only generates a steady income but also supports community development initiatives.

The Capoey Village Council sells the harvested fish, and the earnings are reinvested into various development projects aimed at improving the village’s infrastructure and resources.

The project provides employment for several community members, including Franklyn Seeram, who is actively involved in feeding and caring for the fish.

Once the fish reaches harvesting size, residents engaged in the initiative assist in the process. The Tambaqui is then sold within the Capoey community and to customers along the Essequibo Coast.

Seeram emphasised the project’s impact, noting: “This is a very beneficial project for our community, and we want to thank the Government of Guyana for investing in it. It provides a reliable income for Capoey.”

The Tambaqui Cage Culture Project stands as a model for sustainable aquaculture, ensuring both food security and economic growth while enhancing the livelihoods of Capoey residents.