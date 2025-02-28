News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Let us respect, honour the beauty of each other’ –President Ali says
President Dr. Irfaan Ali
President Dr. Irfaan Ali

EMPHASISING Guyana’s diverse and unique tapestry, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday shared a message of unity, tolerance and the potential for global harmony.
The Head of State was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Ramadan Village on Woolford Avenue, here in the city.

Ramadan, he reminded his audience, comes at a very “complicated global period”, and should be a prompt for persons to examine their individual and collective duty to humanity.
Dr. Ali said: “If we are to love our neighbours, if we are to respect our neighbours, if we are to honour our neighbours, and neighbours in this context are countries living beside each other, people living beside

each other, Oh, what a different world it will be in this very complicated global environment; very complex environment!”
The Head of State noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan brings with it blessings of mercy, forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

Emphasising Guyana’s diverse and unique tapestry, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, shared a message of unity, tolerance and the potential for global
harmony (Delano Williams photos)

It is a time of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and communal solidarity, he said, adding that Ramadan also comes at an auspicious time, when Hindu’s the world over are celebrating Maha

Shivaraatri, and Christians both here and abroad will soon welcome Lent. All are periods of prayer and fasting.
“As a community, as a people, as a country we are blessed to be celebrating together, to be living together. We are blessed with Ramadan now, and then soon we will go into the Lenten season. Many countries don’t have this blessing. Let us respect and honour the beauty of each other,” the Head of State said.

The massive event is organised by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO), and the Government of Guyana.
Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2024, this year’s Ramadan Village promises to deliver an immersive cultural and religious experience, inviting attendees to engage in the practices, teachings, and traditions of Ramadan within a uniquely designed space.

Last year, the event attracted approximately 20,000 visitors, with 20 booths showcasing various aspects of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, Shaik Faisal, during his address, underscored the significance of Ramadan as a month of mercy, love and respect.
He noted that the commemoration of the annual event is a symbol of unity and harmony which aligns with the country’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, which ultimately aims to foster togetherness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Naomi Parris

More from this author

Picture of Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.