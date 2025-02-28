‘Let us respect, honour the beauty of each other’ –President Ali says

EMPHASISING Guyana’s diverse and unique tapestry, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday shared a message of unity, tolerance and the potential for global harmony.

The Head of State was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Ramadan Village on Woolford Avenue, here in the city.

Ramadan, he reminded his audience, comes at a very “complicated global period”, and should be a prompt for persons to examine their individual and collective duty to humanity.

Dr. Ali said: “If we are to love our neighbours, if we are to respect our neighbours, if we are to honour our neighbours, and neighbours in this context are countries living beside each other, people living beside

each other, Oh, what a different world it will be in this very complicated global environment; very complex environment!”

The Head of State noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan brings with it blessings of mercy, forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

It is a time of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and communal solidarity, he said, adding that Ramadan also comes at an auspicious time, when Hindu’s the world over are celebrating Maha

Shivaraatri, and Christians both here and abroad will soon welcome Lent. All are periods of prayer and fasting.

“As a community, as a people, as a country we are blessed to be celebrating together, to be living together. We are blessed with Ramadan now, and then soon we will go into the Lenten season. Many countries don’t have this blessing. Let us respect and honour the beauty of each other,” the Head of State said.

The massive event is organised by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO), and the Government of Guyana.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2024, this year’s Ramadan Village promises to deliver an immersive cultural and religious experience, inviting attendees to engage in the practices, teachings, and traditions of Ramadan within a uniquely designed space.

Last year, the event attracted approximately 20,000 visitors, with 20 booths showcasing various aspects of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Shaik Faisal, during his address, underscored the significance of Ramadan as a month of mercy, love and respect.

He noted that the commemoration of the annual event is a symbol of unity and harmony which aligns with the country’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, which ultimately aims to foster togetherness.