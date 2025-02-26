News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Wear your rank in your heart and in your mind’
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan (centre) flanked by recently promoted Senior Officers and their proud family members
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan (centre) flanked by recently promoted Senior Officers and their proud family members

–Brigadier Khan says as newly promoted GDF officers honoured in badging ceremony

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has officially bestowed new badges of rank upon its recently promoted Senior Officers, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, and Colonel General Staff, Captain (CG) Vernon Burnett decorated the Officers during a badging ceremony Tuesday morning.

As part of a time-honoured custom, the officers’ spouses played a role in the decoration, highlighting the crucial support of family members in their professional journeys. The event recognised the officers’ unwavering dedication, discipline, and service, reinforcing the principles of leadership and commitment within the Force.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan, badges Lieutenant Colonel Olubumi Joseph with family members playing their part in the time-honoured custom

CDS Brigadier Omar Khan commended the Officers for their dedication and urged them to uphold the highest standards of honour and professionalism.

He emphasised that each officer serves as a representative of the nation, and promotion marks a significant milestone in their career. He explained that while senior officers receive formal recognition through a badging ceremony, other officers are traditionally badged within their respective unit lines.

Acknowledging the indispensable role of family, he remarked, “No officer can serve effectively without the support of their family. Their sacrifice is your sacrifice. Thank you for your service. The GDF is proud of you. Wear your rank in your heart and in your mind—it is an important symbol of authority, knowledge, and professionalism. You are part of a generation of officers who uphold the tenets of professionalism and responsibility.”

The most senior Officer to be promoted, Commandant of the Guyana National Reserve, Colonel Lloyd Souvenir was badged recently on the grounds of the country’s western frontier during a visit to troops stationed at the border, along with newly promoted Acting Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Langevine who co-piloted the Bell 412 helicopter for that mission.

Speaking on behalf of all the newly promoted officers, Colonel Souvenir expressed gratitude to God and extended appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, for their approvals. “We are delighted to be here as our collective promotions coincide. We have walked the path to senior officership, and it is both a humbling and privileged position—earned through hard work and dedicated service, with unwavering support from our families. We will continue to develop the awareness, adaptability, and agility, consistent with ensuring that the GDF remains a stable and resilient organisation,” Colonel Souvenir stated.

The officers decorated during the ceremony were Acting Lieutenant Colonels Cranston France, Marvin Simpson, Kevaun Gray, Joslyn Assanah, Damon Joseph, Keith Watts, and Kirk Marlock as well as Majors Brentnol Bart, Michael Favourite, and Othniel Hope. Also decorated with their new badges of rank were Acting Lieutenant Commanders Clinton Venture, Kenrick Rodney, and Derrick Johnson of the Coast Guard.

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Castello and Acting Major Eon Cameron were also promoted but are currently on overseas assignments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.