Real-time updates on supply, job opportunities in oil, gas sector

THE Local Content Secretariat (LCS) has launched the Local Content App, a digital tool designed to improve access to opportunities in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

The app provides real-time notifications on supply and job opportunities, making it easier for businesses and individuals to stay informed.

“Currently, opportunities are posted on the Local Content Secretariat’s website, but we are improving this system by bringing opportunity awareness to your fingertips. The Local Content App increases accessibility and visibility for businesses and individuals,” Roger Gajraj, the app’s developer said.

The app delivers targeted alerts based on supply categories.

“Local companies receive notifications relevant to their field, ensuring they don’t miss critical opportunities. Contractors and subcontractors can also post requests for information (RFIs) and start discussions with suppliers within the app,” Gajraj explained.

He added that over 100 market opportunities are already available, with more being added daily. The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

Dr. Martin Pertab, Director of the LCS, described the app as a solution to persistent challenges in the sector. “In the past, companies relied on our website and social media to find opportunities. However, algorithms can limit visibility, and businesses have to constantly monitor these platforms,” he said.

The app now simplifies this process.

“This digital tool improves accessibility and transparency. Users receive live notifications when opportunities arise, eliminating the need to search multiple sources. Whether you’re a company looking for contracts or an individual seeking a job, the app connects you directly to available opportunities,” Pertab stated.

The Local Content App is expected to streamline engagement between oil and gas contractors, subcontractors, and local businesses. It is a step in the right direction, improving efficiency and inclusivity in Guyana’s oil sector. (OilNOW)