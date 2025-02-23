Stage set for Mashramani 2025!

–vendors, entertainers, other patrons gear up with finishing touches

AS Guyanese, we are all familiar with the look, colours and sights of Mashramani, but a lot more work goes on behind the scenes before the big day.

Just a day to go before Guyana’s most-anticipated national celebration, the streets were already alive with the familiar vibes and energy of excitement and prepareation.

A drive through the capital city the day before one of the nation’s biggest celebrations saw sound systems being tested, and floats perfected as the country gears up for another spectacular showcase of its culture and creativity.

The anticipation is undeniable, and as the final touches came together, it was clear that this year’s Mashramani, celebrated under the theme ‘Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana’, aims to be bigger, better and bolder.

Mashramani, meaning “celebration after hard work” in Arawak, has long been a reflection of Guyana’s diverse cultural identity.

First officially celebrated in 1970 to mark the country becoming a Republic, ‘Mash’ has evolved over the decades, growing in both scale, spirit and participation from both Guyanese and tourists.

What started as a relatively small event in the heart of Linden has transformed into a nationwide explosion of colour, music, and movement. Each year, the celebration highlights Guyanese talent, unity, and national pride, with the grand costume and float parade being the most anticipated part of the festivities.

For 2025, the Mashramani parade will follow the traditional route, kicking off at Chruch Street and winding its way down to the National Park, where revelers will dance their way to the final judging point.

Participants have been preparing for weeks, with designers putting the finishing touches on elaborate costumes, steel bands fine-tuning their rhythms, and dance troupes perfecting their choreography.

In the lead-up to the big day, Georgetown is a hub of activities. Vendors are setting up shop, food stalls are stocking up on traditional treats, and local businesses are getting into the spirit with Mash-themed decorations and promotions.

The music has already started taking over, with various businesses and vendors already blasting the infectious beats of Soca, Dancehall, and Chutney.

This year, the energy feels bigger, brighter, and even more electric. Social media is buzzing with excitement, with revellers and designers showing off costume sneak peeks, and hyping up their bands. The competition between designers and float groups is fierce, with many aiming to outdo last year’s performances. And beyond the parade itself, events leading up to the big day, from Calypso and Soca Monarch competitions to the Steel Pan finals, have already set the tone for a high-energy celebration.

Various ministries and the city council have also been busy preparing for this year’s event, with the Council cordinating the final spots for vendors.

Additionally, plans have already been put in place for a swift clean up follwing this year’s celebration, with a clean up crew slated to be out and around since 20:00 hrs on Mash Night. Preparing on the side of security, the Guyana Police Force will also be ramping up its presence along the parade route.

Mashramani is not just about the parade; it’s about a national expression of joy and cultural pride. It is the one day when the entire country lets loose, coming together to celebrate unity in diversity. And as the country ushers in another ‘Mash’, one thing is certain; its the work that goes into ‘Mash’ that transforms the streets of Georgetown into a moving, dancing sea of Guyanese pride.