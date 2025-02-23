‘Food, agriculture will be the soul of our country’

–farmers to access 1,000 acres of land in Berbice Savannah for black-eye peas, red beans production, President Ali says

–pledges support to farmers in other areas

WITH the aim of increasing local production and meeting the needs of extra-regional markets, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that farmers will soon be able to access 1,000 acres of land in the Berbice Savannah for the cultivation of black-eye peas and red beans.

The President made this announcement during an engagement with residents and farmers of Kimbia, in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), where a local group named Guycrops Inc. is currently engaged in large-scale legume production.

Other communities such as Friendship Savannah have also requested additional land to expand their production.

The additional lands requested is 803 acres in total. The government is allocating 1,000 acres, and has promised support in other areas to the farmers.

Dr. Ali said: “So, you continue your production in the land that you have now in the village for additional market, the local market, whatever customers you have. Outside of that, we will make 1,000 acres available in close proximity to the large-scale farming here, where all of you will come in and be part of that project. So, it will take commitment from you guys to come here, so we can get that production.”

These 1,000 acres will be brought into operation before the end of this year, the President promised.

He also told the gathering: “We’re going to try to find investors who are willing to come to have large-scale production of red beans and black-eye, but that production must be integrated into your production. You must also derive tremendous benefit from these investments.”

This “holistic” approach is part of the government’s broad plan to support crop diversification.

The President told the farmers that the government wants the developers to work with the farmers.

He said that the developers and government are putting resources in, so there can be a drying facility and proper storage facility for the black-eye peas and red beans.

Additionally, the government is supporting the construction of a $1.2 billion silo facility in Kimbia for the storage of legumes being produced.

“I want to tell you that the developers are also working on extra-regional market in Toronto and our diaspora market in the US and other places,” President Ali said.

The Head of State said they want to work with the farmers on mechanisation and modernisation, especially in light of the changing weather patterns, and their effect on production, yield and sustainability.

“So, we want to also ensure that in this area, we incorporate innovation and technology in what to do,” Dr. Ali told farmers.

The President also disclosed that private investors have already invested over $600 million in machinery.

To continue its support to farmers, another aspect is that there will be the cost deductible on all the chemicals, and all the fertilisers that are required they will not face those capital costs, the Head of State said.

He told the farmers: “You are just putting in your efforts, your time, your labour, and it’s much less labour. Now, all we want is for you to come out and get and look at your land and take care of your land and take care of your production, because you will continue your production in your area to serve your existing customers. This is adding more income to your community, your pocket and disposable income.”

Instead of competing against each other, this initiative by the government will see these farmers working together to ensure everyone succeeds, the President said.

“This is what One Guyana is about; One Guyana is about every Guyanese working with each other, working together, working for your own prosperity, working for development,” Dr. Ali said.

Further, the President noted that the government is prepared to work with the villages in commencing operations in pig and livestock rearing, apiary culture and cash crop production to support and meet local demands.

These collective successes will also aid in Guyana’s food security agenda.

“We’re committed to agriculture. We’re committed to food production. Food and agriculture will be the soul of our country. Food and Agriculture will be the soul of what we contribute to CARICOM… I look forward to working with all of you,” President Ali said.

Aside from explaining how economic continuity will be boosted, the Head of State highlighted how the government has invested in other areas.

He said: “We have invested heavily in the infrastructure to support farming all over the country, and here we are doing the road right now.”