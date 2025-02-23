‘Our Republic stands today safe, strong’

–President Ali says, pledges to safeguard Guyana’s democracy

–commends the men and women in uniform for continued efforts in protecting country’s territory

STANDING firm as the rains continued to pour, President Dr. Irfaan Ali promised to safeguard the will of the people against any audacious attempts to subvert the country’s democracy, as Guyana gears up for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

With determination, the President, during the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at the Public Buildings, on Brickdam, reminded Guyanese of how the nation’s democracy is standing on solid grounds and any attempts to steal the voices, as seen in 2020, will be foiled.

The President, filled with emotion, said: “Our democracy, this year, would once again be on showcase, and be assured that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government; your government, will do everything, and spare no resources in ensuring a smooth process as the people of Guyana carry out their democratic will, and carry out their democratic responsibility, as we will be celebrating democracy through elections this year.”

At the heart of any nation standing on firm ground is the men and women in uniform, and President Ali did not hesitate to commend them for the work that they have been doing.

He said: “Importantly, in the last four years, we have seen the selfless act of our men and women in uniform. We have seen their sacrifices; we have seen their strength of character, and we have seen their commitment to the national duty, and to the people of Guyana. Only recently, we have seen the pride, we have seen the confidence, and we have seen the skill, and also the commitment of our soldiers on our borders…”

He then called on citizens to recognise the efforts of all those who are serving at the nation’s borders, who are putting their all into protecting what rightfully belongs to Guyana.

“I want us to applaud all those who are serving on our borders; those who are keeping us safe, and those who are sacrificing time from their own families to ensure that all of us, all of Guyana, remain safe, and that our territorial integrity, every inch of the land that belongs to Guyana, every inch of our exclusive economic zone will and must remain with the people of Guyana, this generation, and all the generations to come,” he said.

The President further related that the government will continue to invest in the technology to support good, strong, responsible and transparent policing to ensure that the infrastructure being built out ensures that citizens are living in a safe, secure, and hospitable environment.

Also, Guyana has continued to make its mark on the global stage, and according to the President, efforts to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity have been paramount.

PHENOMENAL TRANSFORMATION

The President said that over the past 55 years, Guyana has faced both triumphs and tribulations, yet no matter the challenges, the nation has always risen to the occasion.

Dr. Ali highlighted the nation’s progress in infrastructure, education, and sustainable development, and even as the rain continued to pour, he underscored his government’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese continue to prosper.

Even when COVID-19 was sending shockwaves throughout the world, President Ali told Guyanese that the government was able to reboot the economy and relieve the burdens on citizens, thus restoring hope and confidence in the nation.

“Our economy has achieved record- breaking levels of growth. We are containing inflation, and injecting greater disposable income into our people’s pockets. Over the past four years, Guyana’s infrastructure landscape has undergone a phenomenal transformation, marked by both ground-breaking ‘mega’ projects and also important projects at the local level; major ongoing initiatives,” he said.

These projects include the soon-to-be- expected Demerara River Bridge, the gas-to-energy project, and the large number of roads that were constructed and rehabilitated.

Turning his attention to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, he told Guyanese that ground-breaking advancements were made in this sector, energy, and national security.

As for agriculture, the President noted the record growth in several areas, and pledged continued support to farmers.

He said: “As a government, we will continue to evaluate global situations, global circumstances, including price changes and price differentials, and you can be assured that this government will work towards making necessary adjustments, so that our farmers will not be burdened, and our farmers will not feel the weight of changes in the international trading and market conditions.”

He also highlighted how the health and tourism sectors in Guyana have experienced significant progress over the past four years, and the policies and initiatives crafted by his government have resulted in all Guyanese living a better life.

After pointing to the vibrancy in every sector, the President related that the country is on a strong and solid foundation.

With Guyana set to host the World Biodiversity Summit and creating the Global Biodiversity Alliance, the President said that the nation’s resources have placed it on a path where it can provide “great global leadership”.

President Ali said: “Fellow Guyanese, our vision for Guyana is one where every child has quality education and opportunity to achieve their dreams, where women are empowered to take their rightful place in every sector of society, where workers are treated with dignity and fairness, and where young people are equipped with the skills and opportunities to lead our nation forward. We are committed to preserving and promoting the rights and heritage of our Indigenous Peoples, ensuring that they play a central role in our country’s development.

“We are building a Guyana that works for all its people; a Guyana in which prosperity will be achieved for every single Guyanese, every single family, and every single community.

“We are building a Guyana that works for all its people, including children, women, young people, farmers, miners, public servants, our indigenous people, everyone across our republic. Our Republic stands today safe and strong.

“We are a nation soaring to prosperity. Our democracy is robust. Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are being safeguarded.”