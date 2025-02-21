Lance Corporal Batson’s body found in Puruni River

THE body of Lance Corporal Batson was found around 14:00 hours, on Thursday, about 100 yards from where he reportedly jumped from a sinking boat in the Puruni River.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a search party comprising four boats and 12 persons conducted searches for the body.

“The body was examined, photographed, and documented by a Police rank who noted that the body was found face up, in a bloated state near the riverbank, surrounded by debris,” police said.

The body was clad in black socks on the feet, black GPF-issued long pants secured by a black-coloured belt, and a tactical black-coloured vest over a short-sleeved police shirt, under which was a black jersey. His GPF-issued firearm was found in his waist and was collected and secured.