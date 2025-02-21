EU Commission President congratulates Guyana on carbon credit model

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday held a bilateral engagement with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Barbados.

President Ali highlighted that von der Leyen’s visit to the region, the first ever from a sitting European Commission head, signifies the importance of the CARICOM region in the global sphere.

He also invited her to be a keynote speaker at the Global Biodiversity Summit to be held in Guyana later this year.

In her remarks, the European Commission President congratulated Guyana on its carbon credit model. She also emphasised the importance of the EU leading trade missions to Guyana as part of the Global Gateway initiative, and underscored the significance of working with countries like Guyana. (Office of the President)



Guyana, Saudi Arabia discuss more areas of collaboration

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on the sidelines of the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados.

During their discussions, Minister Al-Jubeir reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to working with the Government of Guyana to develop further collaborations, including scholarships for Guyanese students.

Additionally, the newly-appointed CEO of the Saudi Development Fund is expected to visit Guyana to explore investment opportunities. (Office of the President)