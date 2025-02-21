IIA Guyana Chapter elects new leadership

–aims to revitalise, enhance internal auditing profession

THE Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Guyana Chapter Inc., a global partner of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), recently held its Annual General Meeting, which, among other things, was focused on electing new office-bearers and a Board of Governors to steer the organisation’s future course.

According to a press release from the IIA, at the Guyana Chapter’s AGM, Jaigopaul Ram was chosen as President, with Nigel Shurland as Vice-President. Joshua Hammichand and Chateram Ramdihal were elected as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively. Dr. Alista Bishop and Siddique Alli Jaipal were appointed as Vice-President Programming, and Vice-President Membership.

The newly elected Board of Directors includes Ramesh Dookhoo, Pavita Ramkissoon, Qunicy Bourne, Johann Chan Niles, and Joel Lyken. This leadership team is tasked with carving out the institution’s strategic path, and elevating the practice of internal auditing in Guyana to meet required quality assurance standards.

In an invited comment, Ram acknowledged the challenges faced by the local Institute due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasised that this AGM has set the platform for the body to recover from those effects.

Ram’s priority is to reinvigorate the membership by providing the internal audit committee with the necessary support to develop the profession in Guyana.

The IIA Guyana Chapter’s new leadership team is committed to making a difference in the future of internal auditing in the country.

They pride themselves on their forward-thinking approach, dedication to professionalism and competency, and their commitment to elevating the practice of internal auditing in Guyana.

As a global partner of the IIA, the Guyana Chapter benefits from the worldwide network and resources of the parent organisation. The IIA Global, recognised as the world leader in certification, education, research, and technological guidance for the internal auditing profession, continues to meet the needs and support the development of internal auditors worldwide, the body said in its press release.

This renewed focus and leadership change at the IIA Guyana Chapter aligns with the global mission of the IIA to provide dynamic leadership for the internal auditing profession. As Guyana’s internal auditing landscape evolves, the newly-elected team is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the profession in the country.

The IIA, established in 1941, is an international professional organisation that promotes the value and standards of internal audit professionals worldwide. With its headquarters in Altamonte Springs, Florida, USA, the IIA Global provides dynamic leadership for the global profession of internal auditing.

The organisation offers inclusive professional educational and development opportunities, standards, professional practice guidance, and certificate programmes to internal auditors across the globe.