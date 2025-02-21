GNBS attracts lots of interest at Guyana Energy Conference

WITH over 22 years of expertise in training, technical assistance, certification, auditing, calibration, and testing services, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) aims to help businesses fuel their success and growth.

At the 2025 Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo several officials spoke about the work that is being done by the entity and their experience at the event.

Head of Corporate Communications at the GNBS, Lloyd David, in a video stated that the company was excited to be a part of the grand event.

He noted that the GNBS has been doing a lot to educate local businesses on the services that the bureau offers, pointing out that the Energy Conference is one of the spaces they are able to do that.

Marketing Officer at the GNBS, Aisha Hussain, who spoke about the experience at the conference said: “So, we just wanted to make sure that our presence is here so that we can learn more about what our clients need from the energy sector and to ensure that we continue to build capacity to provide crucial services to the industry.”

According to Hussain, the GNBS team has been using the opportunity to showcase the key services that are being offered by the entity.

Vishnu Matbadal, a Laboratory Technician attached to the GNBS’ Industrial, Metrology and Testing Department said: “We’re here this morning to meet new clients and to sell our services.” He added, “We had lots of interest being shared by external clients for calibrations such as Colombia and even

Brazil, our neighbours. So, there are lots of demand and they’re very happy that we are able, and we are equipped to provide the service to them.”

Some of these services include calibration and testing, training and technical assistance, and standards development.

Meanwhile, GNBS’s Business Development Officer, Shivraj Ramdat said he is primarily focusing on two services, training and technical assistance, which the GNBS uses to help companies to build their capacity and meet the requirements that are set for the oil and gas industry so that Guyanese companies can also take part and be competitive in this industry.

In 2024, his department would have assisted 70 companies and is currently working with over 70 to help them to prepare for ISO certification.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is presenting a unique opportunity for businesses and professionals to engage with the GNBS and explore how its services can enhance their operations.

Furthermore, attendees were encouraged to visit the GNBS booth to learn more about the bureau’s contributions to Guyana’s industrial development and its ongoing efforts to foster a culture of quality and precision.

The GNBS continues to be steadfast in its mission to promote the national quality infrastructure and related services to improve quality, and support Guyana’s economic transformation.

Moreover, the bureau’s participation in this prestigious event reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that businesses and industries operate at the highest level of efficiency and reliability.