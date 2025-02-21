Attorney General’s Chambers condemns Anderson’s ‘propagation of falsehood’

THE Attorney General’s Chambers has strongly condemned a press release issued by Attorney-at-Law Eusi Anderson regarding the outcome of a case he filed against the Attorney General on behalf of Valerie Carter.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, the case, Valerie Carter v. The Attorney General of Guyana (2024-HC-DEM-CIV-SOC-193), took a turn when Anderson filed an application to withdraw and discontinue the claim on January 13, 2025.

The Attorney General’s Chambers had also filed an application to strike out the case on the basis that it was without reasonable grounds, scandalous and vexatious, and an abuse of the court’s process. Faced with this challenge, Anderson sought and was granted leave by Justice Nigel Niles to discontinue the case.

Then the controversy arose when Anderson subsequently released a press statement indicating that Justice Niles had granted him judgment on January 13, 2025. The Attorney General’s Chambers was taken aback by the aforementioned statement, and they argued that it was intentionally crafted to create the false impression that Anderson had obtained judgment against the State.

This action has been condemned by the Attorney General’s office as an “unscrupulous propagation of an absolute falsehood,” which it stated is against the ethics and conduct of the legal profession.

The matter has been referred to the President of the Guyana Bar Association, with the Attorney General’s Chambers stating that this is not the first such offense by Anderson.