Gov’t to develop integrated health platform for enhanced access to specialised medical care

–President Ali

IN an effort to standardise healthcare services, the government is developing an integrated digital health system to connect all healthcare facilities nationwide.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali explained that right now, healthcare facilities across Guyana operate independently, leading to inefficiencies in resource allocation and specialist access.

“If you have a doctor that is highly specialised in LaGrange, and you have in Leonora a doctor that does not have that specialty [then], Leonora would not benefit from that specialty, because there is no integration,” he highlighted during the sod turning event for The New West Demerara Hospital on Friday.

To address this challenge, the government is modernising healthcare by constructing The New West Demerara Hospital, the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, and in the next term, upgrading the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

These major hospitals will be digitally linked to smaller facilities across the country through an integrated patient management system.

According to the Guyanese president, discussions have already been initiated to have this platform integrated with major international healthcare providers, including Mount Sinai, Northwell, and leading institutions in India. This system will not only be implemented in public facilities, but will also be incorporated into private facilities.

“We’re investing to give people these specialty services, and that platform can be available 24/7. Imagine what that will do for healthcare,” the president expressed.

The Head of State elaborated on how this will improve patient care.

For example, if a patient in a remote health post along the Demerara River needs urgent medical attention, the on-site medic immediately connects with a doctor at the New West Demerara Hospital via the digital platform. This will allow a doctor to access the patient’s preliminary diagnosis and order ‘lab’ tests remotely.

He said that by the time the patient is transported, doctors at the receiving hospital would already have a treatment plan.

By pooling medical talent onto a single national platform, the system will enhance healthcare delivery, and ensure that specialised services are accessible to all, regardless of location or whether they are in the public or private sector.

“That is what we’re targetting [in] building these facilities, so that there is an equitable baseline access of healthcare across the board,” the head of state underscored.

President Ali is confident that by 2030, Guyana will have one of the most advanced and integrated healthcare systems in the Caribbean region. (DPI)