Police arrest Guyanese woman, Venezuelan husband over unlicensed firearm, ammunition

A 48-year-old Guyanese businesswoman and her 41-year-old Venezuelan husband, both of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, were arrested by ranks of Regional Division #Three after they were found in possession of an unlicensed nine mm pistol and six matching rounds of ammunition.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), acting on information received, a team of police on Saturday visited the couple’s Lot 65 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo home, where they met the woman, Latchmin Romotar.

According to reports, one of the ranks informed the woman of the reason for their visit, and she consented to a search of the house.

During the search, which was conducted in the presence of the woman and her husband, Wiollian Rivero, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom. The bag, which was opened in their presence, contained a nine mm pistol with six matching rounds.

Both occupants of the house were told of the offence committed and cautioned.

Under caution, Latchmin replied, saying: “Officer, I gave a boy an ounce of gold, and he gave me the gun until he repay me.”

The husband, on the other hand, denied any knowledge of the gun or ammunition.

They were both arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition. They remain in custody pending further investigations.