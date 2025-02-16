Da Silva century salvages draw for Red Force

West Indies Championship third round…

CMC – Trinidad and Tobago captain Joshua Da Silva scored his second successive century on an otherwise uneventful final day of the West Indies Championship third round, which saw all three matches end in predictable draws.

Despite his performance, the Red Force drew with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Combined Campuses and Colleges also played to a stalemate, while the rain held up just long enough for the Guyana Harpy Eagles to gain first innings points over the West Indies Academy.

At Warner Park: Joshua Da Silva followed up his first innings knock of 152, scoring an even, unbeaten century as the match between the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes petered out into a draw.

The Hurricanes made a valiant effort, but eventually fell short of T&T’s first innings total of 529-5 declared, being eventually dismissed for 433.

Resuming the day in a strong position of 317 for three, the Hurricanes were undermined by the spinning duo of Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah, who took five wickets apiece.

Once overnight batsmen Jewel Andrew, who made 40 and Karima Gore, who made 68 were dismissed, the Hurricanes lost their last six wickets for 55 runs.

Pierre finished with 5-93 while Cariah took 5-103.

Da Silva then raced to 100 off 108 balls, with 11 fours and one six, before the match was called off with the Red Force on 191 for three.

At Windsor Park: Only 11 overs were possible on the fourth and final day between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Resuming the day on 29 without loss after conceding a first innings lead of 32, the CCC added a further 31 runs before showers ended the day’s proceedings.

Openers Damel Evelyn ended unbeaten on 37 while Kieran Powell was not out on 20.