Allicock to lead 18-member team

2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship…

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has officially selected an 18-member squad, alongside four coaches, to represent the nation at the highly anticipated 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship.

Set to take place from February 27 to March 3 in St. Lucia, this marks the return of the prestigious event after a four-year hiatus, with Guyana aiming to reclaim its regional dominance.

The Caribbean Boxing Championship has long been the premier battleground for the region’s top amateur fighters.

Guyana, a powerhouse in Caribbean boxing, last secured the overall championship title in 2018 when it was hosted on home soil.

In 2019, the team delivered an impressive performance in Trinidad and Tobago, and now, with the tournament’s return, the national squad is determined to assert its supremacy once again.

Heading the contingent is Olympian Keevin Allicock (57kg), whose accolades include gold medals in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 editions of the tournament.

The dynamic featherweight fighter remains undefeated in the regional event and is eager to extend his streak, further cementing his legacy.

Allicock will be joined by experienced pugilists Sharquain James (67kg), Travis Inverary (71kg), heavyweight powerhouses Emanuel Pompey (92kg) and Aluko Bess (86kg), as well as elite super heavyweight contenders Abiola Jackman (80+kg) and Zidnan Wray (91+kg).

Adding further depth to the team are Desmond Amsterdam (75kg), a bronze medallist at the 2022 South American Games, along with Ronalo Sutton (51kg), Joel Williamson (63.5kg), and Leon Albert (60kg). This formidable lineup boasts the perfect blend of experience, technique, and raw power, positioning Guyana as a formidable force in the competition.

The next generation of Guyanese boxing talent will also have their chance to shine in St. Lucia. The Junior division will feature promising prospects Ken Harvey (57-60kg), Keyon Britton (48-50kg), and Lennox Lawrence (54-57kg), all eager to gain invaluable experience on the regional stage.

In the Youth division, Tofina Barker (54kg), Simeon Haymer (63-66kg), Joshua Tambaran (52kg), and Terroz Wintz (66-70kg) will be looking to make their mark, demonstrating the depth of talent within Guyana’s boxing pipeline.

A seasoned coaching team, comprising National Coach Lennox Daniels, renowned Cuban trainer Francisco Roldan, Clifton Moore, and Jeff Roberts, will guide the squad.

Meanwhile, Steve Ninvalle, president of the GBF, expressed confidence in the team’s ability to excel at the championship.

According to Ninvalle, “we have assembled a squad that blends experience with youth, ensuring that Guyana’s presence in regional boxing remains dominant. Our fighters have trained hard, and I am looking forward to seeing them showcase their skill and determination in St. Lucia.”

Ninvalle also lauded the return of the Caribbean Championship, highlighting its importance in fostering boxing development across the region.

“The resumption of this tournament is a significant moment for Caribbean boxing, and we extend our gratitude to the St. Lucia Boxing Association for hosting this significant event. The GBA remains committed to providing avenues for our athletes to gain exposure and hone their skills in competitive environments,” the GBF president said.