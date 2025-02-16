Campbelle to lead Guyana in Women’s Super50 Cup

Shemaine Campbelle has been appointed captain of the Guyana squad for the forthcoming CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, with Ashmini Munisar as vice-captain. The tournament, organized by Cricket West Indies, will be held in St. Kitts from February 24 to March 7.

The Guyana Cricket Board announced the 14-member team on Thursday, highlighting a balanced mix of seasoned players and emerging talents. “The selected squad reflects our commitment to nurturing women’s cricket in Guyana,” the Board stated.

The team selection follows the recent Inter-County competition, where Berbice claimed the title, showcasing the depth and potential within Guyanese cricket.

Squad: Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Shemaine Campbelle (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar (vc), Yonette Welcome, Plaffiana Millington, Niya Latchman, Kaysia Schultz, Tricia Hardat, Lauren Williams, Shenetta Grimmond.

Clive Grimmond has been appointed Head Coach, supported by former Guyana and West Indies player Tremayne Smartt as Manager.

Guyana’s first match is on February 24 at the Conaree Sports Club from 10:00h.

In 2024, Guyana finished second to Jamaica in the Super50 tournament. This year’s T20 Blaze will be played later.