Stage set for today’s One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup

…Amaya Milk throws support behind tournament

THE inaugural One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup is slated for today at the Bath Settlement Sports Ground, West Coast Berbice, commencing at 9.00 am.

The latest entity to throw its support behind the tournament is Amaya Milk Company.

Managing Director of the company, Omkaar Sharma, disclosed that he is very pleased to support the event, more so the female category.

Sharma pointed out that in the past the game was mainly played by male and it’s a joy to see that females are supporting the sports by being part of the actual games.

Sharma opined that softball cricket brings people together because it’s the grassroots of all cricket and is a village sports.

Sharma wished all the teams the very best and praised the organisers for reaching out to his entity to be part of the tournament.

The organizers expressed thanks to Sharma for supporting the event and wished his company all the best.

The one-day limited overs competition has so far attracted a number of male and female teams from Regions 4, 5 and 6 and is being organised by R.S. Sports and Roraima Community Developers in association with Bath Settlement Sports Club.

The teams will be vying for cash incentives while trophies will be awarded to the winners, runners-ups, MVPs, players with the best bowling figures and most runs in a match, player of the final. The best player in each match will also be awarded with a trophy.

Among those supporting the tournament are J&G Supermarket, M.K Hoosain Construction, Wazim and Sons Trucking Service, Vice Chairman Rion Peters and PT Hatchery, ATL Engineering, S. Chattergoon 65 Sports Store, Khan Agri Centre, Rex Singh, Angad Ganesh, Wakar Steel Fabrication, Revision Optical, Cozy Pub, Furniture Pro, Mahendranauth Ramjit and Regal Stationary and Computer Centre.

There will be lots of side attractions such as snatch-de-bottle, sack race, 100m sprint, tug-o-war, dancing competition, and more.

According to the organizers, all funds raised from the activity will go towards the upliftment of the Bath Sports Club.