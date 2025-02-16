News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Junior Golden Jaguars eye historic World Cup spot
The Guyanese need a perfect performance this evening against the British Virgin Islands
The Guyanese need a perfect performance this evening against the British Virgin Islands

Guyana’s U-17s have a shot at qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, but they face a tough ask in their final Concacaf qualifying group match against the British Virgin Islands this evening.

A win is crucial for the Junior Golden Jaguars, but their fate also rests on the outcome of the other Group G clash between leaders Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.
That match kicks off at 21:00 hours local time, after Guyana’s 18:00 hours encounter with BVI.

Guyana needs a big win to significantly improve its goal difference (+3) and potentially overtake Costa Rica (+17). This hinges on Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago (+11) not scoring heavily in their games.

It’s a challenging scenario, but the young Guyanese side has already made history with a stunning 2-2 draw against tournament favorites Costa Rica.

That result, achieved on Costa Rican soil, is a testament to their progress.  Guyana, ranked 21st among U-17 World Cup contenders, went toe-to-toe with the sixth-ranked Costa Ricans, giving them a glimmer of hope for qualification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.