Junior Golden Jaguars eye historic World Cup spot

Guyana’s U-17s have a shot at qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, but they face a tough ask in their final Concacaf qualifying group match against the British Virgin Islands this evening.

A win is crucial for the Junior Golden Jaguars, but their fate also rests on the outcome of the other Group G clash between leaders Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.

That match kicks off at 21:00 hours local time, after Guyana’s 18:00 hours encounter with BVI.

Guyana needs a big win to significantly improve its goal difference (+3) and potentially overtake Costa Rica (+17). This hinges on Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago (+11) not scoring heavily in their games.

It’s a challenging scenario, but the young Guyanese side has already made history with a stunning 2-2 draw against tournament favorites Costa Rica.

That result, achieved on Costa Rican soil, is a testament to their progress. Guyana, ranked 21st among U-17 World Cup contenders, went toe-to-toe with the sixth-ranked Costa Ricans, giving them a glimmer of hope for qualification.