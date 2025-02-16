Rosignol Secondary emerge Champions in Region five

CNOOC /MOE Nationwide Schools Table Tennis C/ships…

After a grueling competition held at Bygeval Hall Secondary School auditorium, Rosignol Secondary claimed the top spot in the Region 5 CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited and Ministry of Education Nationwide Schools Table Tennis Championships hosted by the Guyana Table Tennis Association last week.

Rosignol had to contend with the likes of host Bygeval, Bush Lot, Belladrum and Mahaicony Secondary schools as they made their way to the top steps.

The tournament saw play in the Boys U15 and U18 singles and under Girls U18 singles with over 40 players battling over the table tennis board.

In the team finals Rosignol Secondary stopped Bygeval Secondary after Lakeraj Hemraj and Nathan Krachand won their singles matches and combined to win the men doubles against Zackney Fuvainte and Vuai Kalpu in straight sets.

The Boys U18 singles saw Nathan Karachand defeating Lakeraj Hemraj in straight sets 11-7 and 11-6 to take the overall singles title

In the semis prior, Nathan Karachand got the better of Vijay Kalpu 11-7, 7-11, 12-10 to reach the finals while Lakeraj Hemraj swept Aaron Etwaru 11-6 and 11-8.

The ladies had to tussle it out in a Round Robin Finals featuring Kiara Hamilton, Marcia Joseph, Tiffany Bailey, Divyana Narine, Lilyana Haroon and Oscehia Harry.

Narine grabbed the first place with Kiara Hamilton 2nd and Lilyana Haroon third.

The U15 boys was won by Akeem Barnes who stooped Joel Gordon after three sets 9-11, 11-7 and 11-8.

Jushawn Maxwell and Devonte Vaux shared the bronze medal position.

The Schools Table Tennis championships see Regional Competitions held in Regions 2, 3,4,5,6,7,10 and Georgetown geared towards crowning the individual school’s team and singles champions.

The GTTA organized the event with support from the Regional Department of Education and ITTF coach and Umpire Candacy McKenzie

The nationwide National Schools Table Tennis Championships competition is sponsored by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited and the Ministry of Education