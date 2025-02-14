GPHC fires senior doctor, suspends two others after investigation of stillbirth

THE management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has fired a senior doctor and suspended two others following an internal investigation into a recent stillbirth case, which was reported in the media.

According to a press release from the GPHC, the investigation was conducted thoroughly to ensure a comprehensive review of all aspects of care provided during the incident.

“The hospital’s independent review panel determined that the managing doctors did not adhere to the required medical protocols and thereafter made several recommendations.

“These recommendations have been accepted and implemented by GPHC’s management and include: the termination of a senior doctor who had oversight of the shift and case and whose failure to supervise contributed to breaches in protocol; the suspension of two doctors with senior oversight of the case for a period of 28 days,” GPHC said.

The hospital administration has since met with the patient and her relatives to provide a full update on the investigation’s outcome and the corrective actions taken.

“The family has indicated their satisfaction with the measures implemented. GPHC deeply regrets that this incident occurred and acknowledges the impact on the affected family.

“We reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of patient care. The hospital will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” GPHC said.