Brutus withdraws case challenging PSC tribunal

EMBATTLED former Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus, through his attorneys, earlier this week withdrew his lawsuit filed in January which sought to quash summons issued by the tribunal established by the Police Service Commission (PSC), which was set to investigate him.

The Notice of Withdrawal, which is dated February 12, 2025, indicated to respondents, the Attorney-General, the Police Service Commission and the Tribunal established by the PSC comprising of Shoshanna Lall, Keoma Griffith, and Seelall Persaud, that the matter filed on January 27 is withdrawn and wholly discontinued.

The suit which was withdrawn alleged that his constitutional rights were breached, referencing Articles 8, 38, 39, 40, 65, 122(A), 141, 144, 149 (D) and 154 (A) of the Constitution.

Brutus was on February 5, 2025 notified of his termination from the Guyana Police Force, effective immediately.

This came following a determination by the PSC that he was guilty of disciplinary breaches and discreditable conduct.

The Commission cited “offences against discipline, breaches of discipline, and discreditable conduct” committed during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) – Administration between August 2020 and July 2024.

The letter instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that Brutus facilitates the handover and return of all government-issued documents, equipment, and other assets in his possession.

Brutus is also currently facing over 200 criminal charges related to financial misconduct, with allegations involving more than $800 million.