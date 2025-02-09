Young creatives boldly redefining Guyanese storytelling

RAW, authentic, and thought-provoking—these are just a few words that Anastacia Shako-Van Tull uses to describe one of Guyana’s most captivating TV shows, Shades of Brown. Produced and directed by Anastacia and her company, Anniemated Productions, Shades of Brown, delivers raw and relatable storytelling, tackling important topics such as racism, heartbreak, and social struggles.

With its second season now airing, Anastacia—who also plays the lead role of Victoria—and her co-star Ken Sahadeo sat down with Pepperpot Magazine to discuss what it means to tell Guyanese stories through acting.

The Guyanese Narrative

Released in 2023, the first season of Shades of Brown explored the relationship between an interracial couple. The story follows Victoria, an Afro-Guyanese woman played by Anastacia, and her Indo-Guyanese partner, portrayed by Mark Kasim in season one. The recently released second season introduces Ken Sahadeo as Tyler Harry, the show’s new leading man.

The show was originally the brainchild of director, producer, and writer Anastacia, who wanted to create a space for difficult conversations.

“I don’t want to cover things up. I want us to have difficult conversations because not everybody has therapy. Not everybody has a safe space,” she shared.

She further explained,

“Movies helped me deal with a lot of myself. So let’s try to talk, because I know that people either have a safe space or they don’t. It’s small, but it’s there.”

Apart from its compelling dramatic moments, Shades of Brown also seeks to explore deeper and more serious storylines, with racism being one of the most widely discussed topics.

“Season one was released in 2023. It followed an interracial couple coming back to Guyana to introduce each other to their parents, and none of them told their parents that they were meeting someone from a different race. It dealt with racism on both sides.”

The show also strives to maintain authenticity, drawing inspiration from real-life events and experiences.

“At Anniemated Productions, I try to mirror our experiences and provide guidance for people to see themselves, which I think is really important,” Anastacia shared.

She further emphasised that the Guyanese experience is often underrepresented in mainstream media.

“You see a lot of other media, but it’s very rare that we get to see our own experiences, not just in a comic setting or a safe setting.”

While dealing with difficult subjects, Anastacia and the Shades of Brown team work hard to captivate audiences with strong characters and gripping storytelling. The show features some of Guyana’s best actors, including Sonia Yarde, Simone Dowding, and Gerard Gilkes, alongside several new and upcoming local artistes.

“I wanted to have a show that was very fair. If I’m going to show the bad side of something, I also want to show the good side of it.”

Behind the Scenes

Leading man and newcomer to Guyana’s acting scene, Ken, says the show has been well-received by Guyanese audiences. Since joining the team, he has noticed tremendous growth.

“I starred in a whole series that I never realised was that big until I got into acting and realised, whoa, this show is much deeper than I thought.”

The show has also seen improvements in production. With a larger and more robust team of cameramen and videographers, both Ken and Anastacia noted that not only has the story evolved, but so has the quality, aesthetic, and feel of the show.

“What you see on screen really isn’t what happens off-camera. You might see a scene that lasted three minutes, but in reality, it took six hours.”

As the second season airs, Ken expresses his excitement. Like season one, this season explores themes such as sexual assault and heartbreak. He praised the team behind the production, stating,

“It takes a lot of discipline. You really need to love what you’re doing. You might say, ‘Oh, let me just try,’ but it’s crazy. You really need to be committed to what you’re doing.”

Filmmaking in Guyana is still a developing field, and Anastacia hopes to inspire more young creatives to join the industry.

“You just need to believe in what you’re doing and have faith that every other attempt will get better,” she encouraged.

Looking Ahead

On the vision for the show, Ken stated that as long as there is a team willing to tell Guyanese stories, he will happily be part of the venture.

“The Guyanese public craves entertainment, and if it’s something that I or anyone can pick up the mantle and give the Guyanese what they want, we’ll be here just to create it.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Anastacia hopes Shades of Brown will continue to tell the stories of Guyanese people and spark necessary conversations.

“This show is going to go on for quite some time, as long as there are social issues. It’s a show that brings people together and creates conversations.”

Shades of Brown caters to all ages, with interconnected stories of loss, change, and social issues.

For those looking to watch, Shades of Brown can be found on Anniemated Productions’ Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on Television Guyana Channel 28 and Vibes TV every Wednesday at 9 PM.