Ambassadors Through Art: Bringing Mashramani to Life with Creativity and Culture

NOTHING captures the spirit of Mashramani like the bold, vibrant colours of the costumes and the creativity of the floats. Through imaginative use of colour, design, and fabric, these elements have become iconic symbols of Guyana’s Mashramani celebrations. But long before the floats hit the streets of Georgetown, some of Guyana’s most talented designers are hard at work crafting these captivating masterpieces.

One of the most celebrated and skilled designers is Olympia Small-Sonaram. Renowned for her innovative designs and passion, she has created everything from pageant gowns to carnival costumes, earning the title of Designer of the Year for seven consecutive years.

This year, Olympia is ready to push her creativity even further, drawing inspiration from Guyana’s rich culture and the theme for Mashramani 2025. In an interview with Pepperpot Magazine, she shared the intricate process behind her designs—transforming a simple idea into a detailed drawing, working with a team to bring the vision to life, and creating representations of ministries or companies. As Olympia describes it, designers are truly “ambassadors through art.”

The people behind Mash

Olympia is no stranger to the beauty and creativity of designing. As the daughter of a seamstress, she was exposed to fashion at a very early age.

“It might sound cliché, but I believe I was born with this talent. My mother was a seamstress, and she taught me to sew. But for me, there was always something more. I’d look at things and think, ‘What if I put this on a dress? What if I turned this into a top?’ That feeling was there from childhood.”

She added,”Even in primary school, when we wrote compositions about what we wanted to be when we grew up, I always said ‘a designer.’ I never changed my mind—it was always my passion.”

Olympia’s first steps into the world of design began with her now-famous wire bras and bikinis. These simple yet striking creations showcased her creativity even as a teenager.

“I’ve been in the industry for a number of years—since the age of 16, to be exact. I started with simple bikini and lingerie outfits, then moved on to pageantry gowns, winning several best gown awards. From there, I branched into wedding dresses—everything you can think of. They’re all my passion.”

Seeking to explore her creative limits, Olympia became one of Guyana’s first and most long-standing float and costume designers, creating some of the most iconic pieces in Mashramani history.

“Getting into costume making—I think that’s my true calling. I started with Mashramani around 2007, I think. My first band was Blue Power GTT. Now, I’ve grown throughout the years.”

Beyond Mashramani, Olympia’s designs have been featured internationally, gaining notoriety for her bold style and creative storytelling through fashion.

Before it hits the road: the process

Regardless of where her designs take her, Olympia returns to Mashramani year after year, always bringing her unique flair to the streets of Georgetown. As she explained, costume design is an intricate process, beginning first with an idea and then finding a way to turn that idea into a creative reality that tells a story.

“Bringing a costume to life is like bringing out your inner self. I can look at an item and create something from it. If I were designing around a fruit, I’d focus on the texture, the seeds, the skin—making it all sound magical. If it’s for a ministry, like Agriculture, I have to reflect their work—planting, exporting—and turn that into art that represents both the ministry and Guyana.”

As Guyanese gear up for Mashramani, Olympia and her team are already hard at work, adding the finishing touches to the floats. Giving Pepperpot Magazine a sneak peek behind the scenes, Olympia walked us through the process of designing a float.

“I don’t work alone—I have a team. The process of making costumes has several stages, and mine is the hardest. I first bid for a ministry or company, and if I get the contract, I have to come up with a concept that suits them. That’s not easy—especially for businesses that may not have obvious visual elements to turn into a float.”

However, float and costume design is more than just glitz and glamour. Olympia also seeks to strike a balance between captivating new audiences with modern styles while keeping traditional and cultural aspects intact.

“I try to merge tradition with modern designs. While it’s important to teach young people about history, we also have to present it in a way they can understand and enjoy. The annual Mash theme influences this as well—sometimes they want a strong historical element, and I incorporate that.”

One of the reasons Olympia’s work stands out is because much of it is inspired by her personal experiences, merging the Mashramani she knew as a child with the vastly different celebration of today.

“I used to dance in Mashramani as a child, performing at the National Park and Sports Hall. My kids today don’t know about those experiences, so I try to bring elements of the past into my work, ensuring the younger generation sees and learns about what came before.”

Ambassadors of Mashramani

As you get ready to “mash” this February, keep in mind that the tens of costumes hitting the road were crafted by passionate designers like Olympia, whose main goal is to make their creations as bright, bold, and captivating as possible.

“Costumes are extremely important because they express what a ministry or company stands for. In a way, I become an ambassador for them, visually showcasing what they offer. I also learn a lot—researching history, understanding mechanics—because every float and costume requires a deep thought process.”

This year, Olympia is competing once again. With February 23rd just weeks away, she is optimistic about her creations for this year. Drawing inspiration from 2025’s theme, she promises something bigger and better that is bound to turn heads.

“The theme this year is ‘Expressing Your Creativity Through Culture as One Guyana,’ and that’s exactly what I plan to bring forward. Designers love pushing boundaries, thinking outside the box, and this theme allows us to do that while embracing our culture and unity. Expect vibrant colours, energy, and creativity—it’s going to be amazing!”