Success is personal

Life coach tackles the importance of understanding oneself and using adversity as a stepping stone to success

THERE is no single definition of success, at least according to entrepreneur and mindset coach Jashawn Rutherford. Through his personal experiences and relentless dedication to self-development, he has built the 24 Hours Left Institute, a platform focused on empowering individuals to overcome limiting beliefs and take control of their lives. With a firm belief in the universal principles of success, he is reshaping lives and proving that it is never too late to transform one’s mindset, make decisive choices, and embrace adversity as the gateway to change.

The need for change can be a powerful motivator, says Jashawn. Born into a family involved in agriculture, he was ambitious from a young age. Although he had big dreams, he was not always sure how to pursue them. Feeling a lack of direction and without a clear life plan, Jashawn began by observing the inspiring people around him. He shared,

“My journey of intentionality started when I began focusing on personal development. I adopted a ‘one book a month’ principle, where I studied successful people, and this continued for an extended period.”

Jashawn made the change during an incredibly difficult time in his life, a period he describes as ‘back-to-back trauma.’ Despite the hardships and still in his late teens, he continued striving and learning as much as he could about people, life, and defining success. After two years, he saw a transformation.

“Incrementally, after year two, I realised I had a lot going on that I wasn’t really focusing on. I recognised a competitive edge in training and teaching, and I learned so much about myself.”

Inspired by his own experiences, Jashawn founded the 24 Hours Left Institute, a series of e-learning programmes designed to help people understand themselves, define success on their terms, and gain the confidence to pursue their goals.

“The 24 Hours Left Institute is a personal development platform that operates within the e-learning space, founded as a result of my own studies and experiences, and my desire to make things better.”

Since its launch in 2019, the 24 Hours Left Institute has impacted hundreds of individuals of all ages. Now, the focus is on young people—helping them discover their strengths, pursue what makes them happy, and providing the motivational tools to achieve their goals.

“Right now, the core focus is on young people,” Jashawn noted. “For young people who are very smart but are looking for more, I realised that even older individuals, whether they have limiting beliefs or fear of failure or judgement, can benefit from shifting their paradigm.”

As simple as changing your mindset may seem, Jashawn and his team at the 24 Hours Left Institute emphasise that a strong mindset is the first step in reaching one’s goals.

“In every 10 to 20 participants, at least 18 are doing great.” He further added, “We have plenty of testimonials showing that joining this experience is one of the best decisions they’ve made.”

To reach as many people as possible, Jashawn will be hosting the institute’s first seminar, titled ‘How Can You Make Your Future Successful?’. The event is set for February 17 at Herdmanston Lodge, and Jashawn promises an electrifying experience where attendees will leave more motivated.

“The event is going to be mind-blowing. And I say that with conviction because I’ve been preparing for this event for about a year. It promises to be filled with inspiration, motivation, and passion.”

With speakers like Geary Reid, Melanie Breslin, and Kamala Persaud, the seminar will tackle a variety of challenges, urging participants to explore avenues such as the power of adversity, the journey to transformation, and the importance of desire and discipline. Jashawn will also give a presentation on the relationship between success and the mind. The event promises to be educational and life-changing.

Tickets can be found at various locations in Georgetown, including Beauty Without Guilt Salon & Spa, K&K Supermarket (Mahaicony Linetop), and Omi’s Mo Glam Boutique.

For more information, persons can reach out to +592 633-1642.

One of the guiding principles of Jashawn and his institute is that success looks different for everyone. As Jashawn explained, while success may mean a thriving business to some, for others, it could mean peace of mind, better health, or personal fulfilment.

“Personal development is a lifestyle. If you’re not striving to fill your cup so it can overflow and benefit others, I don’t know what you’re doing. It doesn’t matter if you’re not some flamboyant figure in society; I believe it’s for everyone.”

This is why he aims to ensure that people in his programmes and seminars first understand themselves. However, personal development and change do not imply the absence of adversity; rather, they focus on using adversity as a stepping stone.

“I believe the principles of success are universal. Adversity is a gate. Whether you want to be a cook, a baker, a lawyer, a doctor—adversity is a gate.”