UG addresses concerns over delayed grade in Law Department

THE University of Guyana (UG) has expressed deep regret and concern over a letter to the editor from an anonymous writer regarding a long-outstanding grade in the Department of Law.

According to a press release from UG, the institution has assured affected students that the issue will be rectified by the beginning of next week, following an apology issued collectively by the Department of Law and the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The university noted that while it offers over 2,500 courses per semester and over 5,000 courses annually, 94 per cent of grades are posted on time.

However, delays occasionally occur due to various reasons, which are continually being investigated and addressed.

The University’s Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement is responsible for quality assurance and is actively working to perfect grading systems and enhance faculty oversight, UG said.

The University also dismissed the broad criticism of its law programme based on a single incident, highlighting the consistent academic excellence of its graduates. Over the past decade, UG law graduates have ranked among the top 10 performers at the Hugh Wooding Law School, frequently securing prestigious academic prizes and honours.

Notable alumni include:

Chevy Devonish (2019) – Valedictorian, winner of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission Clash of the Debate Titans National Tertiary Debate Competition, and winner of the school’s Parliamentary Debate Competition.

Rondelle Keller – Best graduating student, recipient of the Certificate of Merit, Anand Ramlogan Prize, Council Prize, Chairman’s Prize, and participant in the Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition.

Michael Munroe – Named to the Principal’s Roll of Honour, recipient of the Book Specialist’s Prize and Guyana Government Prize, winner of the 11th Annual Caribbean Court of Justice Law Moot, and participant in the American Caribbean Law Initiative at Stetson University.

Rea Harris (2023) – Valedictorian, recipient of the Mediation Board of Trinidad & Tobago Prize for Excellence in Mediation Studies, the Book Specialists Prize for Best Overall Performance, and the Book Specialists Prize for Second Outstanding Year II Student.

Further underscoring the prestige of its law programme, UG highlighted the recent recognition of Professor Kenneth Benjamin, current Head of the Department of Law, who was honoured in 2024 for his distinguished career in law and justice during the institution’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high academic standards and addressing challenges in a timely manner to ensure the best outcomes for its students.