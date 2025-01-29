‘This is a working people’s budget’ -MP Narine says

MEMBER of Parliament, Seepaul Narine, on Tuesday praised Budget 2025 and highlighted that it is a historic one which is all-encompassing and was designed to uplift all Guyanese.

Narine made this known during day two of the national budget debate where he underscored that the budget exemplifies the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s unwavering determination to ensure a brighter future for all.

He indicated that this budget like previous PPP/C budgets was excitedly anticipated as Guyanese looked forward to what new benefits would be rolled out.

“Indeed, this budget did not fail to deliver, this is a working people’s budget. This is a budget with no new taxes unlike when APNU+AFC imposed massive taxes and fees on the backs of the ordinary people,” he expressed.

The PPP/C MP added that the measures that have been announced will provide relief and benefit to the citizenry.

To this end, he indicated that the adjustment to the income tax threshold, now relieves some 22,000 workers from having to pay taxes, thus placing an additional $8.5 billion in their pockets.

Further, he said that reducing the income tax rates puts another $3.6 billion in workers’ pockets, a further $1 billion will go to families with children and another $1.1 billion will be kept by those who work overtime or have a second job.

“Aggregately, those interventions alone will enrich the working class by a further $14.6 billion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Narine told the house that despite the olive branch that has been extended to the opposition, they have refused to participate meaningfully in the nation’s development and have instead chosen to engage in divisive politics.

“As much as they are associated with the word oppose, they oppose without offering justifications or alternatives,” he expressed.

To this end, he questioned whether the members of the opposition are serious about representing their constituents.