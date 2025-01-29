5,000 indigenous women to benefit from cancer awareness, screening campaign

–being rolled out by GRPA, Stabroek Block co-venturers’ Greater Guyana Initiative

THE Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) continues to honour its long-term commitment to advancing Guyana’s growth and development through its collaboration with the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA).

According to a press release, a project titled “Empowering Communities: HPV Education and Screening for Indigenous and Under-Resourced Populations in Guyana,” will see over 5,000 women across Regions One, Four, Seven, Eight and Nine benefitting from free HPV, pap smear and Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) screenings.

The aim of this project is to reduce the prevalence of the Human Papillomavirus Infection (HPV) in Guyana and to increase cervical cancer awareness in Indigenous rural hinterland communities and urban areas.

To this end, the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has embarked on a comprehensive HPV education and screening campaign.

Kobe Smith, Executive Director at the GRPA, shared over the weekend of January 25-26, 2025, that 30 peer educators were trained to support HPV education among their peers. In addition, 50 healthcare workers will be trained to support this education and screening drive.

“We are thrilled to launch this initiative, a vital step in empowering women in the hinterland and under-resourced populations with the knowledge and tools they need to detect cancer early. Early detection saves lives, and by providing accessible resources and education, we hope to reduce the impact of cancer and support women on their journey toward improved health and well-being. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against cancer,” Smith said.

He noted that the GRPA has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health amongst other stakeholders on the project, to align its efforts with national health priorities.

During her address to the attendees at the Peer Educator Training, GGI Coordinator – Candacia Phillips, highlighted the collaboration between the GRPA and the GGI, which aims to build the capacity of local communities to ensure that the benefits of HPV education and screening extend well into the future.

Phillips further emphasised the programme’s focus on sustainability by positing that, “This initiative goes beyond immediate outcomes; it’s about creating lasting impact… we are establishing a long-term framework for progress by empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only one in 10 women in Guyana has been screened for cervical cancer in the last five years. Recent data from the Ministry of Health in 2022, has revealed that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Guyana. HPV remains the leading cause of cervical cancer among women.

The Greater Guyana Initiative is a US$100 million, 10-year investment made by the Stabroek Block co-venturers – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

It is geared towards developing the local workforce, building human capacity, enhancing education, and improving healthcare, aimed at promoting sustainable economic diversification in Guyana