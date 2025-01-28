Warrican guides Windies to first Test victory in Pakistan in over 30 years

MULTAN, Pakistan, (CMC) – Led by another outstanding performance by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, the West Indies ended a 30-year drought for a Test victory in Pakistan by defeating the home side by 120-runs on the third day of the second Test here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

It took the West Indies just an hour and 20 minutes to wrap up their first Test win in the Asian country since 1990 and level the two-match series at 1-1.

Warrican snared four of the six wickets to fall on the day, as Pakistan, resuming from their overnight total of 76 for four were bundled out for 133 before the lunch break.

The 32-year-old was named Player-of-the-Match after finishing with match figures of nine for 70 and also took home the Player-of-the-Series award for his 19 wickets in the series, the most of any bowler.

The West Indies began the day as favourites and they didn’t take long to strike, with off spinner Kevin Sinclair having Saud Shakeel caught at first slip off the third delivery of the day.

In the very next over Warrican bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali through bat and pad without a run being added to reduce the home side to 76 for six.

Mohamamd Rizwan and Salman Agha fought valiantly during a 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but once Warrican trapped Agha lbw for 15 with the score on 115, the end came swiftly for Pakistan.

Rizwan was deceived by an arm ball from Warrican and lost his leg stump, Noman Ali drove Gudakesh Motie straight into the hands of Warrican at mid-off, before Warrican wrapped up the contest by bowling Sajid Khan off the inside edge to claim his second five-wicket haul of the series.

Warrican ended with 5-27, Sinclair took 3-61 and Motie 2-35.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Warrican said learning to vary his pace had been one of the main reasons behind his success in the series.

“We had worked out that the slower you bowl the more effective you would be on the wicket, so once I got that information, I used it to my advantage,” he said.

Warrican said they always believed they could win the game, especially after dismissing Pakistan cheaply in the first innings.

“We talked about just believing and trusting our game plan and backing ourselves to win the game.

“Also, the fightback we showed in the second innings and bowling out Pakistan for a cheap total brought back the belief and we knew that once we batted well, we were in with a chance to win the game,” Warrican said.

WEST INDIES 1st innings 163

PAKISTAN 1st innings 154

WEST INDIES 2nd innings 244

PAKISTAN 2nd innings

(overnight 76 for four)

*Shan Masood lbw b Sinclair 2

Muhammad Hurraira lbw b Motie 2

Babar Azam c Athanaze b Sinclair 31

Kamran Ghulam c Jangoo b Warrican 19

Saud Shakeel c Hodge b Sinclair 13

Kashif Ali b Warrican 1

+Mohammad Rizwan b Warrican 25

Salman Agha lbw b Warrican 15

Sajid Khan b Warrican 7

Noman Ali c Warrican b Motie

Abrar Ahmed not out 0

Extras (b7, lb3, nb2) 12

TOTAL (all out; 44 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-5, 3-48, 4-71, 5-76, 6-76, 7-115, 8-122, 9-131, 10-133.

Bowling: Motie 11-3-35-2, Sinclair 17-1-61-3, Warrican 16-4-27-5.

Position: West Indies won by 120 runs.

Player-of-the-Match: Jomel Warrican.

Player-of-the-Series: Jomel Warrican.